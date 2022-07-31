Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Seattle Post-Qualifying Report — 7.30.22

TOYOTAS TAKE ALL TOP-10 QUALIFYING POSITIONS IN SEATTLE

Torrence and DeJoria Score Second-Fastest Spots in Pacific Northwest

KENT, Wash. (July 30, 2022) – All five Toyota Top Fuel dragsters qualified within the top-seven for Sunday’s NHRA event at Pacific Raceways in Washington. Steve Torrence claimed the number two qualifier slot followed by Doug Kalitta (fourth), Antron Brown (fifth), Shawn Langdon (sixth) and Justin Ashley (seventh).

In Funny Car, all three Toyota GR Supra Funny Cars also qualified in the top-eight with Alexis DeJoria claiming the number two qualifier position followed by J.R Todd (seventh) and Ron Capps (eighth).

Toyota Post-Qualifying Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Pacific Raceways

Race 13 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Brittany Force* Flav-R-Pac Top Fuel Dragster 1st (3.753) J. Maroney Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 2nd R. Smith Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 4th A. Laughlin Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 5th L. Pruett Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 6th M. Salinas Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster 7th A. Prock

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR QUALIFYING POSITIONS

Name Car Qualifying Position First Round Opponent Bob Tasca III* Ford Performance Funny Car 1st G. Densham Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 2nd J. Campbell J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 7th B. Alexander Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car 8th R. Hight

(*non-Toyota driver)

TOYOTA QUOTES

STEVE TORRENCE, Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Torrence Racing

TF Qualifying Result: 2nd

What were you talking with Shawn Langdon about following your Q2 run?

“We were talking about Super Comp stuff. This is what we do because we do it, but he (Shawn Langdon) races Super Comp and my old man is in Topeka. I think it may have pushed a head gasket out. We were running pretty good down through there and then we were just bantering back and forth. He said I took him at the line by two or three hundredths, but he’s way better at that stuff than I am. I’m just holding on trying not to run over anything or anybody.”

SHAWN LANGDON, DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Kalitta Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 6th

Do you feel your car has been waking up in recent weeks and this weekend in Seattle?

“They’ve been doing a good job and with the heat up here, we’re just trying to make good runs down the track. Made a good run on Friday and that’s where we’ve been struggling a little bit and getting behind the eight ball. This DHL team did a great job getting good runs yesterday and today.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

TF Qualifying Result: 7th

How do you feel about the weather conditions for tomorrow’s race and your performance?

“Right now it’s just about how strong this team has performed and in weather like this, it’s important to be consistent. To go up there as a driver and be comfortable in the race car and to go up there and run a 3.85 twice in a row really speaks volumes of this team. We’re excited and we’re looking forward to race day. We have a lot of folks from Phillips Connect here and all of our sponsors. It’s time for race day.”

ALEXIS DEJORIA, Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, DC Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 2nd

How important is this number two qualifier spot for tomorrow’s race?

“We’re definitely not in Sonoma anymore. It’s a hot track out here in Seattle, but a beautiful, beautiful place. Great fans. We qualified number two with our Bandero Toyota GR Supra and it carried through from Friday night and really happy about that. We got some bonus points Friday. We tried to step it up this last run, but just dropped a hole early and ended up smoking the tires at the top end. But hey, we’re back and we’re back in the top-three again and qualifying really well. We’ve got a great car and I’m excited to race tomorrow. I got to come out early and spend some time with the Seattle Seahawks and meet the head coach, Pete Carroll. I did fan girl a little bit because I’ve seen him win championships and that guy’s a badass. He’s about the same age as my dad and super healthy. Good luck to that team! That was a great opportunity – thanks to Toyota.”

How do you feel heading into the Countdown in a few weeks with your recent performance?

“The Countdown is coming up and this a great time for our team to get hot. You don’t want to peak too early and you don’t want to peak too late. It’s the right time right now. I believe we’ve solidified a good spot in the Pep Boys All-Star Callout and just feeling good. We’re excited about tomorrow and we’ll see what happens.”

J.R. TODD, DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Kalitta Motorsports

FC Qualifying Result: 7th

Is this team making progress as we head towards the Countdown?

“Our back half numbers are right there at the top, we’re just giving up a lot early. We’re kind of experimenting here today with it being a light field so hopefully that gives us some momentum going into the later part of the season where we need to make it count. This DHL Toyota GR Supra definitely isn’t qualifying where we want it to be, but anything can happen. First round tomorrow is going to be in the morning so that will make things more interesting.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 43 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota’s 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With the more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, more than a quarter of the company’s 2021 North American sales were electrified.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.