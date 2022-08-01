RCR NCS Post Race Report: Indy

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet Team Show Speed and Determination at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Finish: 30th

Start: 29th

Points: 21st

“We started 29th today in our No. 3 BetMGM Chevrolet and my team worked all day long to salvage a good finish. It’s tough coming from behind at a road course because it’s so easy to get caught up in the messes. We worked really hard throughout the race to improve the handling of our BetMGM Chevy. We made an air pressure adjustment toward the end of the race and our car came to life. We were running lap times as fast as the race leader, and we were in position to earn a top-10 finish but it was mass chaos at the end of the race. We ended up in some messes there at the end. We’re looking forward to getting to Michigan to take home a win.” -Austin Dillon

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Team Dominate at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Take Home Their Second Victory of the Season

Finish: 1st

Start: 1st

Points: 11th

“What a day! We qualified on the pole and our car was crazy fast. This team has worked so hard and they brought me a dominant car. Thank you to everyone at RCR and ECR for making this possible. My pit crew and spotters were on top of it all day and my crew chief, Randall Burnett, made all the right calls. Road courses have been so good for us and I’m just really glad we were able to capitalize on our speed and bring home another win. To be able to get another victory and do it here in Indianapolis, I’m just thrilled. This is one really special place to race, and really excited that I got to kiss the bricks. I’m so excited that we got 3CHI a win in their hometown, too. Just such a special, special day and this No. 8 3CHI team is going to celebrate.” -Tyler Reddick