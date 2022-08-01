Wood Brothers Racing’s Paint Scheme to Honor Ford and Lincoln 20-Year Senior Master Technicians

Motor City Homecoming Weekend Celebrates the Ford Techs Who Keep Cars on the Road

153 Ford and Lincoln 20-Year Senior Master Technicians will be in attendance for the August 7 race at Michigan International Speedway.

The name of each 20-Year Senior Master Tech will be on the special-edition paint scheme for the No. 21 Ford Mustang.

Ford uses motorsports sponsorships in NASCAR and NHRA to reward current technicians and promote career opportunities in the automotive technician field.

Special weekend highlights Ford’s 22-year partnership with Wood Brothers Racing.

DEARBORN, Mich. Aug. 1, 2022 – Ford and Wood Brothers Racing are thrilled to welcome 153 Ford and Lincoln Senior Master Technicians as special guests at the upcoming Firekeepers 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The race is the capstone to the Motor City Homecoming weekend that is celebrating techs who reached the 20-year Senior Master status mark in 2019 or 2020.

The 20-year Senior Master Technicians will be honored by having their names on the sides of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton. This will be the first time since 2019 that the technicians are able to attend the race that recognizes their loyalty to Ford.

Ford Service Engineering Operations (Ford SEO) partners with Ford Motorcraft to reward automotive technicians who have dedicated themselves to providing excellent service at Ford and Lincoln dealerships across the U.S. To achieve Ford Senior Master Tech status, technicians complete over 600 hours of training and must have five years of service at a Ford dealership. To maintain their Senior Master status, these technicians have taken all new required training and two electives per year, for the last 20 years.

Motor City Homecoming weekend begins with a welcome dinner hosted by Ford Motor Company executives. There is also an exclusive recognition ceremony at Ford Field. To finish the weekend, the techs see their names on the No. 21 Ford Mustang competing in the NASCAR Cup Series race at MIS.

“We are so excited to bring back this memorable experience for our 20-year Senior Master Technicians,” said Elizabeth Tarquinto, Manager of Technical Service Operations, Ford Customer Service Division (FCSD). “The partnerships we have with Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing and the legendary Wood Brothers Team make this very special. We thrive as a company thanks to the tremendous service that our technicians provide.”

FCSD – best known to fans for its Motorcraft and Quick Lane brands – uses its NASCAR and NHRA racing programs to reward technicians at various levels of their career with VIP hospitality events.

Additionally, FCSD uses its NHRA racing program to actively recruit the next generation of automotive technicians. As a co-sponsor of the NHRA’s Youth & Education Services program, Ford dealerships meet and inform more than 30,000 students from across the country about the career opportunities afforded to technicians. The program resumes Labor Day weekend at the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series race in Indianapolis.

“Technicians are critically important to our dealerships, so we’re using our highly-visible racing programs to do two things, reward the techs we have and promote our need for more techs,” said Gina Scappaticci, Dealer and Distributor Engagement Manager for FCSD. “To retain the techs we have, we provide access to continuous training, set achievable goals, and offer rewards, like racing hospitality events, when those goals are met. At YES Program recruiting events, we express to students that becoming a technician has long-term viability as a career. We share how we actively help young techs receive the training they’ll need to service gas, diesel and electric vehicles.”

Ford estimates there is a need for over 80,000 automotive technicians annually across the industry. It has collaborated with the NHRA’s YES Program dating back to 2018. In 2022, there are 13 YES events, including six that will take place this fall. Students who attend have a full morning of activity, hearing a special message from Motorcraft/Quick Lane Funny Car driver, and third generation Ford dealer, Bob Tasca III. Students also meet with local Ford dealerships to discuss immediate opportunities and the technician career path.

Ford offers many avenues for entry into a career as a Ford/Lincoln technician through NewFordTech.com. High school students interested in becoming Ford or Lincoln automotive technicians have opportunities to continue their education at over 75 post-secondary training locations throughout the country, including the Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training (ASSET) program and Ford Accelerated Credentials Training (FACT) program.

Information on the comprehensive programs Ford offers can be found at NewFordTech.com.

