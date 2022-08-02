Ford Performance NASCAR: Ford Going For Eighth Straight Cup Win at Michigan This Weekend

FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: MICHIGAN

Ford has won seven straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway, which will be hosting races on Saturday and Sunday for the only time this season. The current streak includes three straight season sweeps (2018-20) and last year’s win by Ryan Blaney. Here’s a look at Ford’s success through the years at MIS.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, August 6 – NASCAR XFINITY Series, 3:30 p.m. (USA)

Sunday, August 7 – NASCAR Cup Series, 3 p.m. (USA)

FORD IN THE NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MIS

· Ford has 42 all-time series wins at MIS, which is the most at any track currently on the circuit.

· Ford comes into this weekend having won seven straight at MIS.

· Jack Roush has the most wins among car owners at MIS with 13 while the Wood Brothers are next with 11.

FORD IN THE NASCAR XFINITY SERIES AT MIS

· Ford has 6 all-time series wins at MIS.

· Car owner Jack Roush has 5 of those 6 wins.

· Carl Edwards registered Ford’s last series win in 2011.

FORD ALL-TIME MICHIGAN WINS LEADER

No manufacturer has had more success at Michigan International Speedway than Ford, which comes into this weekend looking to extend a seven-race winning streak. Since the track opened in 1969 there have been 104 NASCAR Cup Series races and Ford Motor Company has won more than half of them (52%). Overall, the company has 54 MIS victories with 42 being Ford and 12 Mercury. David Pearson is the track’s all-time leader in wins with nine (all Mercury) while Bill Elliott has the most Ford wins with seven.

FORD LOOKS TO EXTEND MIS WIN STREAK TO EIGHT

Ford comes into Sunday’s scheduled race having won the last seven series races at the two-mile facility with three of the last four coming courtesy of Kevin Harvick. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver became the first driver in NASCAR history to win races on back-to-back days at the same track when he did it during the weekend doubleheader in 2020. Ryan Blaney continued the streak last season when he held off William Byron and Kyle Larson to record his second win of 2021. Here’s a look at Ford’s current winning streak:

YEAR – DRIVER

2018 – Clint Bowyer (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2019 – Joey Logano (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2020 – Kevin Harvick (1 and 2)

2021 – Ryan Blaney

HERITAGE TROPHY SUCCESS

Since Michigan International Speedway began handing out the Heritage Trophy to the winning manufacturer in August 2013, Ford has taken it back to World Headquarters in nearby Dearborn more times than any other manufacturer. Ford has won nine races since the trophy came into existence while Chevrolet has won six and Toyota one.

TEAM PENSKE REGISTERS 50TH WIN WITH FORD

Joey Logano started and won from the pole for the second time in his career at Michigan International Speedway when he captured the June race in 2016. Logano finished ahead of Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson with Penske teammate Brad Keselowski ending up fourth. The new aerodynamic package, promising to produce lower downforce, didn’t disappoint as there were 14 lead changes with Logano leading six times for 138 total laps. The win gave Team Penske its 50th Cup win with Ford and produced the 100th victory for Roush Yates Engines in the NASCAR Cup Series.

MERCURY AND FORD SWEEP MIS OPENING SEASON

Ford Motor Co. swept the inaugural season of NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway in 1969 when Cale Yarborough (Mercury) and David Pearson (Ford) took turns going to victory lane. Yarborough won an intense battle in the track opener on June 15 after passing Lee Roy Yarbrough with three laps to go to take the Wood Brothers to victory lane. That capped a finish which saw Yarborough, Pearson and Yarbrough swap the lead 20 times over the final 146 laps. The second date took place on Aug. 17 and this time it was Pearson and Holman-Moody taking the checkered flag. Pearson sat on the pole and led 79 of the 165 laps completed. The race, which was originally scheduled to be a 600-mile event, was halted at that point and declared official due to rain. Pearson went on to win a record nine times at MIS, which puts him as the speedway’s all-time MENCS winner.

FOUR STRAIGHT FOR AWESOME BILL

Bill Elliott is the only driver to win four straight NASCAR Cup Series races at Michigan International Speedway, sweeping both events in 1985 and ’86, and he capped that impressive streak in dominating fashion. Elliott led 125-of-200 laps on Aug. 17, 1986 to beat Tim Richmond to the finish line and win the Champion Spark Plug 400. Elliott went on to win seven career races at MIS and currently ranks third on the all-time list, trailing only David Pearson (9) and Cale Yarborough (8).

JARRETT WINS FIRST CUP RACE

Dale Jarrett registered his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in memorable fashion at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 18, 1991. Jarrett, who was in second season driving for the Wood Brothers, found himself in furious battle with Davey Allison, who stalked him over the final dozen laps in his No. 28 Texaco Havoline Thunderbird. Allison made a move to the outside coming off turn four and got alongside Jarrett as the two took the white flag together. They took turns exchanging the lead, but never left each other’s side. As they came off turn four both Fords made contact, but it was Jarrett who ended up edging Allison by eight inches at the finish line.

BIFFLE WINS FORD’S 1,000TH

Greg Biffle posted Ford’s 1,000th NASCAR victory when he took the checkered flag on June 16, 2013 in the Quicken Loans 400. The milestone win, which included combined victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck, NASCAR XFINITY and NASCAR Cup Series, was Biffle’s second straight at MIS and fourth overall. The race was shaping up to be a battle between Biffle, who was leading, and a hard-charging Jimmie Johnson, but a flat tire ended Johnson’s chances with two laps to go.

HERITAGE TROPHY FIRST

When Joey Logano won the Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Aug. 18, 2013 it represented his first win with Ford and new car owner Roger Penske. But it also marked the first time the speedway awarded the Michigan Heritage trophy, which goes to the winning manufacturer of every NASCAR Sprint Cup Series race at MIS. Logano, who won the pole and led a race-high 51 laps, passed Mark Martin for the lead with four laps to go after Martin’s car ran out of gas.

FORD NASCAR CUP SERIES WINNERS AT MICHIGAN

1969 – David Pearson (2)

1984 – Bill Elliott (1)

1985 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1986 – Bill Elliott (Sweep)

1987 – Bill Elliott (2)

1988 – Davey Allison (2)

1989 – Bill Elliott (1)

1990 – Mark Martin (2)

1991 – Davey Allison and Dale Jarrett

1992 – Davey Allison (1)

1993 – Mark Martin (2)

1994 – Rusty Wallace and Geoffrey Bodine

1996 – Rusty Wallace and Dale Jarrett

1997 – Ernie Irvan and Mark Martin

1998 – Mark Martin (1)

1999 – Dale Jarrett (1)

2000 – Rusty Wallace (2)

2002 – Matt Kenseth and Dale Jarrett

2003 – Kurt Busch (1)

2004 – Greg Biffle (2)

2005 – Greg Biffle (1)

2006 – Matt Kenseth (2)

2007 – Carl Edwards (1)

2008 – Carl Edwards (2)

2012 – Greg Biffle (2)

2013 – Greg Biffle and Joey Logano

2016 – Joey Logano (1)

2018 – Clint Bowyer (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2019 – Joey Logano (1) and Kevin Harvick (2)

2020 – Kevin Harvick (Sweep)

2021 – Ryan Blaney

FORD NASCAR XFINITY SERIES WINNERS AT MICHIGAN

1993 – Mark Martin

1995 – Mark Martin

1998 – Jeff Burton

2001 – Ryan Newman

2008 – Carl Edwards

2011 – Carl Edwards