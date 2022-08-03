Burton, No. 21 Team Hoping To Ride Momentum at Michigan

Fresh off a season-best third-place finish on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team are headed to Michigan International Speedway hoping to pick up where they left off Sunday afternoon.

Crew chief Brian Wilson said that while the two tracks are quite different, the outstanding finish at the Brickyard is a big plus for the team going forward.

“After last week’s result at Indy, everyone is excited to get to Michigan,” Wilson said. “I’m a believer in momentum and confidence.

“It never hurts to go to Ford’s backyard with a good result to discuss, but overall I think the results at Indy and Atlanta show that our process is working and we’re making gains as a team.

“Everyone can have confidence that we’re doing the right things to improve.”

This weekend at Michigan, the No. 21 Mustang will carry a special paint scheme recognizing 20-year Ford and Lincoln Senior Master Technicians.

The Wood Brothers and the No. 21 team are welcoming 153 of those veteran employees as special guests at the track this weekend, and their names will be on the side of the No. 21 Mustang. Sunday’s race culminates the Motor City Homecoming weekend festivities.

For NASCAR racers like those on the No. 21 team, Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 on the two-mile oval at Michigan offers a chance to perform in front of the auto manufacturing executives and others like the Senior Master Technicians who typically attend the Michigan events.

“Michigan is always a fun place to race with manufacturer bragging rights on the line,” Wilson said. “The track produces incredible speed and offers multiple grooves which should provide for a great race with the new car.”

Practice for the Firekeepers Casino 400 is set for Saturday at 12:35 p.m. and will be immediately followed by single-car qualifying.

Sunday’s 200-lap, 400-mile race is scheduled to start just after 3 p.m. with TV coverage on USA Network.

Stage breaks are set for Laps 45 and 120.

#

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glenn Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glenn’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Harrison Burton in the famous No. 21 racer.