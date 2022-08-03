Weekend schedule for Michigan

The NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity head to Michigan International Speedway this weekend while the Camping World Truck Series has a week off and returns to competition on August 13 at Richmond Raceway.

Kevin Harvick, currently 17th in the points standings, leads all active drivers with six wins at Michigan.

There have been 14 different winners in the Cup Series this year and with only four races remaining in the regular season, the pressure is on. Ryan Blaney is 15th in the standings, 121 points above the cutline, with Martin Truex Jr. in 16th place with a 96-point advantage.

AJ Allmendinger leads the Xfinity Series regular season standings with six races to go followed by Justin Allgaier in second, only 17 points behind, and Ty Gibbs in third (-30).

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, August 6

9:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports Online/App

9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – NBC Sports Online/App

10:45 a.m. ARCA Menards Series Practice – No TV

11:30 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series Qualifying – No TV

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series Practice – NBC Sports Online/App

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying – NBC Sports Online/App

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series New Holland 250

Distance: 250 miles (125 Laps)

Stage 1 Ends on Lap 30, Stage 2 Ends on Lap 60, Final Stage Ends on Lap 125

USA/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $1,269,941

6:30 ARCA Menards Series Henry Ford Health 200 – FloRacing/MRN

Sunday, August 7

3 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400

Distance: 400 miles (200 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 45, Stage 2 ends on Lap 120, Final Stage ends on Lap 200

USA/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

The Purse: $7,125,085

Press Pass Live Schedule – Saturday, August 6

11:15 a.m.: Joey Logano, William Byron, Kyle Busch

Post Cup Series Qualifying

Post Xfinity Series Race

Post ARCA Menards Series Race

Press Pass Live Schedule – Sunday, August 7

12:40 p.m.: Erik Jones

Post Cup Series Race