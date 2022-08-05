Betway Named Entitlement Sponsor Of Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals at zMAX Dragway

A leading global betting and gaming brand, Betway wagers on motorsports as entitlement sponsor of the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, Sept. 23-25 at zMAX Dragway

Tickets, camping and upgrades to the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals are available by visiting com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unprecedented access to all the action in the pivotal playoff showdown

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 5, 2022) – As the NHRA’s best drivers prepare for a pivotal Countdown to the Championship showdown at zMAX Dragway Sept. 23-25, officials have announced that the event will have a new name. Betway, a global betting and gaming brand, has signed on as the entitlement sponsor for the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals.

The second race in the NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series’ six-event Countdown to the Championship brings cooler fall temperatures to the lightening-fast drag strip – providing the potential for track-record speeds when nitro-powered Top Fuel and Funny Car machines scorch zMAX Dragway’s pavement in search of a coveted Countdown triumph.

“When you can parlay the visceral on-track NHRA experience and unparalleled access to the drivers, cars and teams, the payout is a great weekend for the fans,” said Charlotte Motor Speedway executive vice president and general manager Greg Walter. “Bringing on board a global partner like Betway, which shares our focus on putting fans first and providing a best-in-class experience, everyone wins big.”

With the entitlement partnership, the first for Betway in motorsports, the company adds the NHRA to a growing list of more than 60 brand partnerships across the globe, ranging from the NBA, NHL and English Premier League to horse racing, cricket and esports, among other properties. In addition to naming rights, Betway will receive an extensive signage package, with visibility both at zMAX Dragway and Charlotte Motor Speedway during its upcoming NASCAR events to help raise awareness of the company, which was founded in 2006.

“The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals are a huge fixture in the local calendar so it’s exciting for us to partner with Charlotte Motor Speedway, for what will no doubt be another weekend of fun and entertainment at the Concord racetrack,” said Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway.

The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals roars to life with back-to-back days of qualifying Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, followed by an action-packed elimination day on Sunday, Sept. 25 that could set drivers up for a final run to the championship. Every ticket is a pit pass, giving fans unmatched access to the drivers and crews who tame the 11,000-horsepower machines and push them to their limits.

TICKETS:

Tickets, camping and upgrades to the Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals can be purchased online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets, by calling 800-455-FANS (3267) or at the gate.

KEEP TRACK:

Connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram or get all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

-30-

About Betway

Betway is part of Super Group: the global digital company which provides first class entertainment to the worldwide betting and gaming community.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited is the holding company for leading global online sports betting and gaming businesses: Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ticker: SGHC), the group is licensed in multiple jurisdictions, with leading positions in key markets throughout Europe, the Americas and Africa. The group’s successful sports betting and online gaming offerings are underpinned by its scale and leading technology, enabling fast and effective entry into new markets. Its proprietary marketing and data analytics engine empowers it to responsibly provide a unique and personalized customer experience. For more information, visit www.sghc.com

Betway Group is a leading provider of innovative and exciting entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. Launched in 2006, the company operates across a number of regulated online markets. Betway prides itself on providing its customers with a bespoke, fun and informed betting experience, supported by a safe, secure, fair and responsible environment.

Betway is a member of several prominent industry-related bodies, including International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA), iGaming European Network (iGEN), the Independent Betting Adjudication Service (IBAS), Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association (SWIMA) and the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), and is ISO 27001 certified through the trusted international testing agency eCOGRA.