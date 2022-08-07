Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing’s Points Leaders Take Another Step Towards Titles at Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (August 7, 2022) — The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Super Trofeo (LST) stable weathered uncertain conditions at Road America this weekend. They achieved five podiums and, most importantly, extended the points leads of the No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) car in the PRO class whilst the No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with WTR LST maintained their lead in the PRO|AM class.

Danny Formal and Kyle Marcelli weathered a caution-ridden race in the first half of the double header on Saturday, beating their championship rivals en route to a second-place finish for the No. 1 Prestige machine. They finished third in class in an unpredictable Race 2, beating their championship rivals again, extending their lead at the top of the standings to 20 points.

Jordan Missig and Aidan Yoder moved from 24th place overall to a top 10 in Race 1, securing seventh place in the PRO|AM class for the No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing crew. A red flag and changing track conditions couldn’t slow them down in Race 2, where they finished a season-best fourth in the PRO class.

Ashton Harrison and Tom Long continued their perfect streak of podiums for the red No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company car on Saturday with another third place trophy, extending their championship points lead. They podiumed again on Sunday, finishing second. They maintained the PRO|AM championship lead with a margin of 2 points.

Randy Sellari showed class-leading pace in Race 1, qualifying sixth and finishing fourth in a hard-fought effort for the No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing AM class machine. He made it two events in a row with a podium in the second race with a second-place result the next day.

The 2022 Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series heads to VIRginia International Raceway next for the final domestic round of the season, with Race 1 going green at 2:05 p.m. ET on August 27th, followed by Race 2 at 11:35 a.m. ET of August 28th. Watch live on IMSA.TV or Peacock.

FINAL RESULTS: NA ROUND 4, RACE 1

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P2 overall

Qualification by Daniel Formal – P1 overall

PRO CLASS, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Aidan Yoder | Jordan Missig – P7 in class

Qualification by Jordan Missig – P7 in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Ashton Harrison | Tom Long – P3 in class

Qualification by Ashton Harrison – P4 in class

AM CLASS, No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Randy Sellari – P4 in class

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P6 in class

FINAL RESULTS: NA ROUND 4, RACE 2

PRO CLASS, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Kyle Marcelli | Daniel Formal – P3 in class

Qualification by Kyle Marcelli – P1 in class

PRO CLASS, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Aidan Yoder | Jordan Missig – P4 in class

Qualification by Aidan Yoder – P7 in class

PRO|AM CLASS, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Ashton Harrison | Tom Long – P2 in class

Qualification by Tom Long – P3 in class

AM CLASS, No. 3 JG Wentworth with Wayne Taylor Racing Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo EVO2

Randy Sellari – P2 in class

Qualification by Randy Sellari – P4 in class

Kyle Marcelli, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“It was a sloppy weekend in terms of our races. Qualifying went very well from our end as Danny and I got pole for both races, and an extra two points which is huge for the championship. Race 1 was caution filled. I think we had three green flag laps, with one being the fastest lap of the race. We lost a spot in pit lane as a competitor took an aggressive approach and got by us. In the second race today, we got P3 in the class and P4 overall in another strange race with the weather conditions. The start of the race brought us some challenges, with some issues in the front right shock. Even though we had this issue, I felt comfortable to push the car and was able to get the fastest lap of the race. But then the rain came and the way things worked out, it was strange and put us way back. Danny did a great job by getting us a third place finish and extending our championship lead.”

Daniel Formal, No. 1 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO)

“Not our best weekend, but not the worst weekend. Kyle and I were able to get two pole positions in qualifying on Friday. Then yesterday was a good day, but I did 38 minutes under caution. I didn’t even get to do a green push lap. I came into the pits for a safety reason because we saw a car have an issue on the track. The team pitted me and another competitor stayed out and created enough of a gap. Kyle got in the car, he kept pushing and was catching the leader and another 20 minutes caution came out. So, yesterday was very stressful.

“Today, Kyle started in the lead and automatically, watching from the outside, I knew something was wrong. Kyle called the radio and said that something was wrong with the front right of the car. He thought it was the steering rack and then he thought it was a shock. Then, when I got in the car, I felt it immediately. The car was way lower on the front right. Braking stability was very hard to manage. It would pull to the right, plus it would skid the right splitter on braking, plus it rained. So, it was very difficult. I’m not sure what happened. We came into the pits, shuffled, and did a great pit stop. The Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing crew did an amazing stop where we went from third to first. At least, that’s what we thought, but when we took the green we were 14th place. I had to climb back up. It was very hard to drive the way it was. The last six laps, I figured out a different racing line than anyone else to try and stop the car, rotate it, and get on the gas. I made up around four or five seconds against the leaders. I finished right behind them in third position. We also extended our championship lead which is the most important thing. I’m super excited to go to VIR in a couple weeks, it’s one of my favorite tracks in the United States and Kyle is extremely fast there. Hopefully we can seal the championship before Portugal.”

Jordan Missig, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“Obviously, coming into this weekend, we all knew we were going to have fast cars based on last year, so I was pretty optimistic. Right out of the gate, we struggled a little with the front end of the car, so had to make some changes throughout practice. Once we got to Practice 2, the car felt very consistent and had some speed. After we left Practice 2, I felt we were in the window and where we needed to be just like last year. Going into qualifying, I was on a flier and probably three tenths off of Danny until a red came out when we hit Canada Corner. Because we didn’t get a good lap in, we were shuffled back to 24th for the start of Race 1. Myself and Aidan dug deep in Race 1 and came back to 10th overall and P7 in class. For Race 2, we knew it was going to be the exact same. Aidan did a phenomenal job at the beginning with a dry start to hang up there with the PROs. When he handed the car to me, I was able to gain some spots, but the rain began falling which made it all about survival. Everyone began sliding out all over the place which helped us pick up some spots. We were able to pull off a good result in P4 of our class. Really good job for our team and the best finish of the season for myself and Aidan.”

Aidan Yoder, No. 53 Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing (PRO)

“This weekend got progressively better and better for our car and there was a lot of learning along the way. Driving around Road America in a Super Trofeo is unlike any other car you could drive around here. There were old habits I had to break and new habits to form. With all the unfortunate red flags and safety cars, I didn’t have a lot of time to develop so going into the races I knew I’d have to dig deep and find it right away. Trying to generate that intensity right away is difficult, but getting in the right mindset is key. We progressively got better through each session culminating in our best finish of the season in Race 2. Jordan did an excellent job. We kept it clean. I’m Looking forward to VIR.”

Ashton Harrison, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“We’re so thankful to finish P2 in our class and P5 overall with how much the weather changed throughout the race. Even with rain tires on at the end, it was very slick out there. We were able to manage the tread of the tires with the various wet spots on the track, which was a challenge. I’m really happy for our Wayne Taylor Racing team and the Harrison Contracting Company Lamborghini to extend our points lead heading into VIR.”

Tom Long, No. 25 Harrison Contracting Company with Wayne Taylor Racing LST (PRO|AM)

“What a wild race! We got the car ready for the rain, but it was a dry start so we went back to the dry setup. The Wayne Taylor Racing team did a phenomenal job with our Harrison Contracting Company Lamborghini. It’s tough to pass in this series with how tight it is, but we were able to move our way forward today. I knew we were going to hand Ashton a strong car when we made the switch. It got wild on the in lap for me as it started raining and cars went off everywhere. I kept pushing and got into pit road all good, and had a phenomenal pit stop and Ashton took it home. She did an incredible job with how slick it was on the rain tires.”

ABOUT WTR’S LAMBORGHINI SUPER TROFEO DRIVER DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM. Based in Indianapolis, Indiana, Wayne Taylor Racing is a leader in sportscar racing, recognized worldwide for fielding championship winning racing efforts since 2007. In addition to their DPi winning team, the team, under the Prestige Performance with Wayne Taylor Racing umbrella, has run a stable of championship winning cars and drivers in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America series for over half a decade, forming the basis of their Driver Development Program. Since its inception in 2015, the Prestige Performance with WTR team has clinched seven North American PRO Driver, Team and Dealer Championship titles, fielded the first woman World Finals race winner and became the overall 2017 Champions at the World Finals in Imola, Italy. Their Driver Development program has grown into interim classes like IMSA GTD, as it evolves to encompass a greater variety of skill and experience levels. For more information on Wayne Taylor Racing’s Driver Development Program and how to get involved, contact Travis Houge at info@waynetaylorracing.com.