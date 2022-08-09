Chicago Pneumatic Makes Season Debut with McDowell

CP Compressors Returns to the No. 34 Ford Mustang

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 9, 2022) – Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is back with Front Row Motorsports and 2021 Daytona 500 Champion, Michael McDowell. This weekend in Richmond, the CP Compressors red and black primary branding returns to the No. 34 Ford Mustang.

With the history of a top-10 finish together from 2020, McDowell and Chicago Pneumatic Compressors are now looking to score a win to get the team in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The No. 34 team has momentum going into Richmond. With nine top-10 finishes this season, the team is looking to continue their strong run. Having learned a lot during their first trip to Richmond with the new Next Gen Ford Mustang, optimism is high for their playoff push.

“We have had a great season, but we have set the bar high for ourselves,” says McDowell. “We expect to finish top-10 or higher at every race we go to.

“We missed a few things on the setup earlier in the spring, but we have put together so much positive data throughout the season that we are optimistic going into our second visits at all these tracks. I mentioned earlier that we have performed significantly better at all profiles of tracks this season, and I am optimistic to be able to repeat that at these short tracks. Richmond is a fun and technical track to race at, and I am eager to get back with our Chicago Pneumatic Ford.”

McDowell’s No. 34 Chicago Pneumatic Compressors Ford Mustang will race at the Richmond Raceway this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET on the USA Network.

About Chicago Pneumatic

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is a market leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial compressed air products such as screw compressors, piston compressors and air treatment. When you are in need of a professional air compressor, CP Compressors is sure to have the right solution. We have used our years of experience to design compressors that are professional and reliable, and to tailor our products to your needs. Visit www.cpcompressors.com for more information.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.