RFK Weekly Advance | Richmond II

Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Richmond

RFK Racing heads to the ¾-mile Richmond Raceway for the second time this season as just three races remain in the 2022 regular season. Jack Roush has 15 wins all-time at Richmond including five in the Cup Series.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Richmond

Sunday, Aug. 14 | 3 p.m. ET

USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 ROUSHParts.com Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

History in the Commonwealth of Virginia

Overall, RFK has 360 starts at Richmond Raceway, earning a total of 15 wins, 89 top-five and 150 top-10 finishes. RFK Fords have sat on the pole 14 times and led 4,960 laps across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

To Xfinity and Beyond

RFK has earned nine victories, 43 top-five finishes, 66 top-10 finishes and an average finish of 11.8 at Richmond in the Xfinity Series. All in all, three different drivers are responsible for the nine victories at the Virginia short track (Edwards, Mark Martin and Jeff Burton).

Nine and Counting

RFK’s nine victories at Richmond rank fourth among all tracks the organization has competed on in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, trailing Darlington Raceway (15), Charlotte Motor Speedway (12) and North Carolina Speedway – formerly known as Rockingham – (11).

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 219 NCS races at Richmond with 73 top-10 and 37 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1990), Jeff Burton (1998), Matt Kenseth (2002), Kurt Busch (2005), and Carl Edwards (2013) are responsible for RFK’s five Cup wins, and a Jack Roush Cup Series Ford has led 2,442 laps at the .75-mile track.

RFK Richmond Wins

1990-1 Martin Cup

1993-1 Martin NXS

1993-2 Martin NXS

1997-1 Martin NXS

1998-1 Burton NXS

1998-2 Burton Cup

1999-1 Martin NXS

1999 Biffle Truck

2000-2 Burton NXS

2002-2 Kenseth Cup

2005-1 Edwards NXS

2005-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Edwards NXS

2009-2 Edwards NXS

2013-2 Edwards Cup