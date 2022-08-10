Yamaha Announces New 2023 Off-Road YZ Lineup

Including the Lighter, Slimmer, Faster & More Fun All-New YZ450F

MARIETTA, Ga., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, is excited to introduce the new 2023 lineup of advanced, industry-leading YZ off-road motorcycles. Conceived for competition and extensively developed through knowledge gained at the highest levels of professional motorsports, the 2023 lineup of Yamaha YZ Motocross and Cross Country machines offer cutting-edge performance along with a level of refinement and rideability that instills confidence in every rider. Highlights for 2023 include an all-new flagship YZ450F Motocross model, along with an all-new YZ125X and extensively updated YZ250X two-stroke Cross Country models.

Fresh off back-to-back professional Motocross and Supercross titles, Yamaha introduces an all-new YZ450F for 2023 designed to push capabilities even further. Building on the class-leading power delivery, suspension performance and usability of the previous model, the new YZ450F raises the bar with more power, less weight, a slimmer design and improved handling in an even more usable package. The new 2023 YZ125X offers a completely new, more powerful 125cc two-stroke engine, revised suspension damping, improved brakes, enhanced ergonomics and a sharp new look making it the perfect option for young enthusiasts looking to move up to a full-size competition-ready two-stroke cross country bike. For riders looking for big 250cc two-stroke power in the ultimate cross country racer, the new 2023 YZ250X is now better than ever with updated brakes, revised suspension, race-inspired ergonomics and aggressive new styling. Continuing across the entire 2023 range of Yamaha YZ models, a superior level of off-road performance and unmatched reliability remain a constant.

“What really stands out about the new YZ450F is just how light and balanced it feels when riding hard,” said Derek Brooks, Yamaha Motorsports Motorcycle Product Line Manager. “This new platform builds on the legendary YZ suspension and handling with an even more powerful, yet controllable engine character that will offer expert riders everything they need to compete and win at the highest level. At the same time its revised ergonomics and tuneability with the free engine mapping Power Tuner makes it easier to ride fast for all rider skill levels. I’m pumped to see it hit the tracks soon!”

Welcome to the victorYZone

Yamaha’s off-road competition bikes offer the very latest in technology with performance features designed to help racing enthusiasts reach their maximum potential, win races and stand on top of the podium.

New 2023 Yamaha YZ450F & Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F:

For the new 2023 YZ450F, Yamaha engineers were tasked with improving on an already class-leading package. Traditional strong points of broad, torquey power, plush suspension and predictable handling had to be enhanced, but with a distinctly rider-centric focus for the new model with a five-pound weight reduction, increased control and improved ergonomics. The end result is a lighter, more compact engine that pumps out even more power, improved handling with greater agility while still maintaining excellent stability, and a significantly lighter, slimmer body with enhanced ergonomics for greater control.

Changes for the new YZ450F start with the engine. Completely redesigned for 2023, updates include new exhaust and intake port shapes, larger diameter titanium intake valves, new forged aluminum piston, new cylinder body, crankshaft and balancer assembly, and a switch from wet sump to dry sump lubrication. The combined effect of these features is more midrange and top-end power, including a 500 rpm higher rev limit for longer over-rev, and more linear output characteristics for increased rideability and control.

Helping lay that power down to the rear wheel, an all-new cable-actuated clutch design replaces the coil springs of the previous model with a new disc spring and integrates primary gear and basket into a single steel unit. The result is a more compact, lightweight and durable assembly which yields smoother engagement and excellent feel. Additionally, an all-new tri-shaft transmission layout vertically stacks the transmission shafts, raising the center shaft and forming a triangle between the crank, drive shaft and main shaft for a lighter, more compact transmission.

Providing riders with the opportunity to fine-tune engine performance to their liking, Yamaha’s industry-leading Power Tuner App has been extensively revised for 2023, retaining the full functionality of the previous version, but now even easier to use with more functionality. Engine mapping can now be made using an intuitive new slide bar. There is also a new lap timer, Traction and Launch Control tuning, and bike set-up guides. Additionally, a new lightweight handlebar-mounted switch allows on-the-fly selection of preloaded engine maps.

The all-new Traction Control System communicates wheel slip to the ECU, tuning the engine to maintain ideal rear wheel traction. Three levels can be selected: HIGH, LOW or OFF. The updated Launch Control System now features an rpm limiter which can be adjusted in 500 rpm increments between 6,000 rpm and 11,000 rpm for optimized launches when the gate drops. Both systems are controlled through the Yamaha Power Tuner App.

The next major update to the new 2023 YZ450F involves the completely redesigned aluminum bilateral beam frame.

Striking the perfect balance of precise cornering performance and handling stability, the new frame consists of more than 10 different aluminum components welded together. This provides the opportunity to carefully tune rigidity and flex characteristics of each component to ensure competition-level performance. The result is a better handling machine with lighter feel, improved bump absorption and increased traction, allowing the rider to enter corners with greater confidence and more line choices.

Improving on the YZ450F’s already category-defining suspension performance, new internal suspension valving works in combination with the new frame and body to provide exceptional bump absorption, increased traction and better cornering performance. High-spec fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type forks now feature a new hand-operated compression damping adjuster for simple, toolless adjustments, and the linkage-type rear suspension features a KYB® shock with damping characteristics to match the new chassis.

Finally, a new slimmer, flatter and more compact body design lends a much lighter, more precise riding feel. A completely redesigned air intake pathway, airbox and filter allow for a narrower fuel tank, significantly slimmer front shrouds and a lower airbox cover. Additionally, more seamless, rounded features including seat edges and side covers further ease rider movement for improved control. The rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom between the seat and footpegs, and revised handlebar position for a more natural posture and enhanced rider comfort.

Other top-spec details and convenient features include a push-button electric starter system with high-capacity ultra-light lithium-ion battery, 1-1/8-inch aluminum tapered handlebars, new compact PVC handlebar pad, new lightweight throttle cables, wide footpegs with new lightweight aluminum alloy brackets, a quick-adjust clutch perch and new chain guide all combine to ensure the new 2023 YZ450F continues to be the most complete, most well-balanced, most capable bike in the 450 class.

2023 YZ450F Features & Benefits

The ultimate open-class YZ, the new 2023 YZ450F takes the superior race-tested qualities of its predecessor and expands them in a lighter, faster, slimmer, sharper and more usable package designed to continue dominating the competition

Completely redesigned 450cc four-stroke engine is lighter, more compact and more powerful with an increased rev limit for longer over-rev

Overall weight savings of 5 pounds over previous model

Revised Yamaha Power Tuner App is even more user-friendly with intuitive new “Quick Setting” slide bar, Traction & Launch Control tuning, and additional new features

Two-mode adjustable engine mapping allows on-the-fly selection between two tuneable engine maps via new lightweight, handlebar-mounted push-button switchgear

New Traction Control System communicates wheel slip to the ECU to maintain ideal rear wheel traction with three selectable levels: HIGH, LOW or OFF

Updated Launch Control System now features adjustable rpm limiting for improved launches when the gate drops

More compact, lightweight cable-actuated clutch design replaces coil springs with a new disc spring for smoother engagement and excellent feel

New tri-shaft transmission layout shortens the engine from front to back for more optimized engine positioning

Redesign air intake path, airbox and filter allow for slimmer airbox cover and radiator shrouds

Ultra-compact 44mm Mikuni® throttle body ensures optimum fuel atomization while saving weight and improving mass-centralization

Completely redesigned lightweight aluminum bilateral frame carefully balances rigidity and flex characteristics for a lighter feel, improved bump absorption and increased traction

Slimmer, flatter and more compact body includes narrower fuel tank and front shrouds, and more seamless, rounded features for easier rider movement and improved control

Rider triangle is also improved with increased legroom and revised handlebar position for a more natural posture and enhanced comfort

Fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® coil spring-type fork and linkage-type KYB® rear shock offer best-in-class suspension performance with revised damping characteristics to match the new YZ450F’s chassis

Front fork now features a new hand-operated compression damping adjuster for simple, toolless adjustments

Large 270mm front brake rotor is coupled with a Nissin caliper and aggressive pad compounds to provide excellent braking performance

Rear brake feel is improved by reducing the rigidity of the brake hose providing a wider range of control at the pedal

Advanced computer-aided wheel design shaves weight without sacrificing durability, while rear wheel comes laced in a three-cross-spoke pattern for improved impact absorption and rider feel

Compact, lightweight push-button electric start provides effortless restarts

Lightweight aluminum tapered handlebar

Rubber-mounted four-position adjustable handlebar mounts reduce vibration

Premium Yamaha Blue and dark blue graphics scheme is embedded to provide excellent durability and scratch resistance

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The new 2023 YZ450F will be available from dealers this November in Team Yamaha Blue for $9,899 MSRP. The new 2023 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ450F will be available from dealers this October for $10,099 MSRP.

New 2023 Yamaha YZ125X:

Introduced in 2020, the YZ125X was conceived to bolster Yamaha’s Cross Country lineup while offering passionate two-stroke enthusiasts a dedicated enduro racer. In the first major update for the model, the all-new 2023 YZ125X reflects many of the extensive changes recently rolled out for the current competition-ready YZ125 motocross model, ensuring a high level of performance, but also incorporates a number of additional key modifications aimed specifically at boosting capability for rigorous, long distance, multi-terrain cross country racing. The result is a powerful, featherweight class-leading two-stroke woods racer that represents the ideal step up for young enthusiasts looking to enter into cross country competition or for seasoned riders, a supremely capable, lightweight and reliable two-stroke.

It all starts with a more powerful liquid-cooled 125cc two-stroke engine. Every functional part of the engine is new, including the cylinder, cylinder head, piston, piston pin, connecting rod, crankcase and expansion chamber all adding up to increased power. To enhance the YZ125X’s performance in varied terrain and over long race distances, features including Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS) characteristics, exhaust timing and compression ratio have been optimized to improve ease-of-use in the low- to mid-rpm range. Further enhancing fueling and power delivery, a new high-precision Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK38S carburetor with throttle position sensor and 3D-map-controlled CDI unit provide clean, crisp throttle response. A new intake design with VForce4 carbon reed valve and a straighter intake path result in an improved feeling of power in the high rpm range.

To match increased engine performance, an updated braking system features larger front pistons, more rigid caliper, and a redesigned 270mm front rotor with a 30% increase in pad contact area, all combining to provide exceptional braking power and feel. A redesigned rear rotor maintains the same braking power while dropping outer diameter from 245mm to 240mm, reducing unsprung weight without compromising performance.

Taking the YZ125X’s category-defining suspension and handling characteristics to a new level, front and rear suspension damping has been revised to further improve bump absorption and cornering performance. Best-in-class KYB® suspension includes a fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System 48mm inverted front fork, now with new internals for more precise damping. Revised fully adjustable KYB® rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals, separate adjusters for high- and low-speed compression damping and a full lock oil rebound system for increased comfort. Additionally, front and rear settings are fine-tuned to handle the types of demanding and varied environments commonly encountered in cross country competition.

To increase rider confidence in challenging conditions, a new flatter seat and more narrow fuel tank design, along with smoothly integrated body panels and slimmer radiator shroud width all combine to enhance freedom of movement forward and back, allowing the rider to easily shift body weight for increased control. Emphasizing its YZ racing pedigree, new front and rear fender design, bold Yamaha Blue and dark blue colorway, and premium embedded graphics provide a sharp, aggressive new look with excellent durability and scratch resistance.

Additional features on the 2023 YZ125X include premium lightweight blue Excel® rims wrapped in high performance Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires, along with cross country oriented 18-inch rear wheel, larger rear sprocket, standard aluminum side stand, reserve fuel petcock, sealed O-ring chain, and a newly adopted scraper between the fork’s dust and oil seal for improved reliability in rugged conditions. Together, it all adds up to the perfect GNCC® racer straight out of the box.

2023 YZ125X Features & Benefits

Redesigned liquid-cooled Yamaha Power Valve System (YPVS)-equipped 125cc two-stroke engine boasts more power in the mid- to high-range with cross country-specific tuning to enhance low- to midrange performance

New high-precision Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK38S carburetor features throttle position sensor and 3D-map-controlled CDI unit resulting in crisp throttle response and superior rideability

New straight intake design with VForce4 carbon reed valve improves power output and controllability in the low- to midrange

New shorter, lighter muffler

High performance brake setup features more rigid front caliper, larger front pistons and redesigned rotors with increased pad contact area up front for exceptional stopping power and feel

Improved rider ergonomics are more narrow with a flatter seat and slimmer radiator shrouds offering greater freedom of movement

Fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® inverted front fork with new internals for more precise damping, and a new scraper between the dust and oil seal for improved reliability

Revised fully adjustable KYB® rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals

Front and rear suspension settings optimized for enhanced cross country performance

Race-proven, forged aluminum semi-double cradle frame

Removable lightweight aluminum rear subframe constructed of square-section tubing

Lightweight finely tuned chassis for nimble handling, more control and less rider fatigue

Revised six-speed, close-ratio transmission has wider transmission gear tooth width and new, optimized gear ratios for maximum performance

New lightweight rear sprocket design

Sealed O-ring chain

High-capacity radiator with dark louvers deliver maximum cooling and aggressive looks

Lightweight aluminum handlebar with two-position adjustable handlebar clamp

Adjustable clutch lever with works-style cable adjuster

New premium graphics are now embedded for improved durability and scratch resistance

Premium lightweight Excel® rims

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The all-new 2023 YZ125X will be available from dealers this September in Team Yamaha Blue for $7,099 MSRP.

New 2023 Yamaha YZ250X:

At the top of Yamaha’s two-stroke Cross Country range, the light and powerful YZ250X provides two-stroke enthusiasts with the ultimate open-class XC racer. Already known for its strong acceleration, plush suspension, class-leading handling and rider-friendly character, significant updates for 2023 incorporate similar changes made to the Yamaha’s current YZ250 motocrosser to improve on key areas and provide an even more competitive, well-rounded package.

Rider ergonomics are more narrow and substantially improved through new, smoothly integrated body panels, slimmer shroud width and flatter seat. These changes allow greater freedom of movement front to back and easier weight transfer for improved control. Along with the slimmer, more aggressive bodywork, a new front and rear fender design and a sharp new graphics scheme highlight the race-focused YZ lineage. Premium graphics are now embedded to provide improved durability and scratch resistance. Additionally, updates to the seat and bodywork also enabled a new, straighter intake design, allowing a more efficient intake path to the engine for improved low- to midrange pulling power.

The YZ250X’s class-leading suspension performance improves with revised front and rear damping characteristics to enhance bump absorption and cornering agility. Fully adjustable Speed Sensitive System KYB® 48mm inverted front fork receives new internals and newly adopted scraper between the dust and oil seal for improved reliability, while the revised fully adjustable KYB® rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals. Settings are specifically tuned to meet the harsh demands of cross country competition.

A revamped high performance brake setup provides exceptional braking power and feel with a more rigid front caliper, larger front pistons and redesigned 270mm front rotor that increases pad contact area. A redesigned rear rotor drops the outer diameter from 245mm to 240mm, reducing unsprung weight with no compromise on performance.

The 2023 YZ250X uses the same fast and fun liquid-cooled YPVS-equipped 249cc two-stroke powerplant as its YZ250 brethren, but with YPVS characteristics, exhaust timing and compression ratio optimized to improve ease-of-use in the low- to mid-rpm range for improved cross country performance. Additionally, clutch durability is enhanced through a new friction material with excellent heat resistance characteristics ideal for long distance racing, without compromising on smooth operation.

Finally, premium lightweight Excel® wheels combine with high performance Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires, cross country oriented 18-inch rear wheel size, wide-ratio gearing, standard aluminum side stand, sealed O-ring chain and a reserve fuel petcock to complete the ideal high performance two-stroke XC competition machine.

2023 YZ250X Features & Benefits

Improved rider ergonomics are more narrow with a flatter seat and slimmer radiator shrouds offering greater freedom of movement

Advanced liquid-cooled YPVS-equipped 249cc two-stroke engine is lightweight, compact and fun, with a wide, tractable powerband

New straight intake design improves low- to midrange pulling power

Advanced Hitachi Astemo® Keihin PWK38S carburetor with power jet and throttle position sensor provides crisp throttle response

High performance brake setup features larger front pistons, more rigid caliper and redesigned rotors with increased pad contact area for exceptional stopping power and feel

Fully adjustable KYB® fork features the Speed-Sensitive System for precise handling and superb impact absorption, and includes a newly adopted scraper between the dust and oil seal for improved reliability

Revised fully adjustable KYB® rear shock features reduced-friction Kashima Coat™ internals

Front and rear suspension settings optimized for enhanced cross country performance

Race-proven, highly developed forged aluminum semi-double cradle frame

Removable aluminum rear subframe constructed of square-section tubing for reduced weight

Finely tuned lightweight chassis and advanced suspension endow the YZ250X with class-leading handling

Smooth-shifting, five-speed transmission ensures confident gear changes in all conditions

New clutch pressure plate material with excellent heat resistance characteristics ideal for extended cross-country competition

New lightweight rear sprocket design

Sealed O-ring chain

High-capacity radiator with blacked-out louvers deliver maximum cooling and aggressive looks

Compact exhaust expansion chamber for improved clearance and excellent exhaust efficiency

Lightweight aluminum handlebar with two-position adjustable handlebar clamp

Adjustable clutch lever with works-style cable adjuster

New premium graphics are now embedded for improved durability and scratch resistance

Premium lightweight Excel® rims

Race-developed Dunlop® Geomax MX33 tires

The new 2023 YZ250X will be available from dealers this August in Team Yamaha Blue for $7,999 MSRP.

2023 Yamaha Motocross and Cross Country Lineup

The remainder of Yamaha’s Motocross and Cross Country lineup, including the YZ65, YZ85, YZ85LW, YZ125, YZ125 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition, YZ250, YZ250 Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition YZ250F, YZ250F Monster Energy® Yamaha Racing Edition, YZ250FX, YZ450FX, WR250F and WR450F all return unchanged for 2023.

Yamaha bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program

All 2023 YZ models are eligible for Yamaha’s current bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, which features nearly $5 million for Yamaha bLU cRU riders competing in off-road motorcycle racing. YZ riders can earn contingency payouts via a bLU cRU debit card, receive a 10 percent rebate on GYTR parts and accessory purchases of up to $1,000, and receive an instant $45 credit on http://www.bLUcRUswag.com. The 2023 bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program details will be announced soon.

For complete details on how to register for the bLU cRU Off-Road Racing Contingency Program, along with specific information on which racing series, events, and classes are included, visit the Off-Road Racing Contingency page on the Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, website at:

https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross/pages/yamaha-off-road-contingency-program

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete motocross lineup at:

www.yamahamotorsports.com/motocross

Learn more about Yamaha’s complete cross country lineup at:

https://www.yamahamotorsports.com/cross-country

Find a range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, apparel and more at:

https://www.shopyamaha.com

For more information related to all Yamaha products, visit:

https://www.yamahamotorsports.com

Follow Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, through your favorite social media site:

Yamaha #YamahaMotor #YamahaMotorUSA

www.facebook.com/yamahamotorusa

www.instagram.com/yamahamotorusa

www.twitter.com/yamahamotorusa

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA, (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).