Chandler Smith Wins Truck Series race at Richmond, Advances to Round 2 of Playoffs

By Angela Campbell
RICHMOND, VIRGINIA - AUGUST 13: Chandler Smith, driver of the #18 Charge Me Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation at Richmond Raceway on August 13, 2022 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Chandler Smith won the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway Saturday night after leading 176 laps of the 250-lap event.

Smith joins Grant Enfinger, who won at Indianapolis Raceway Park, to advance to the Round of 8 in the Playoffs. It was Smith’s third win of the season and the fifth of his Truck Series career.

Kyle Busch Motorsports entries were dominant throughout the race, finishing first, second (John Hunter Nemechek) and fifth (Corey Heim). ThorSport Racing’s Ty Majeski finished third and Grant Enfinger was fourth in his GMS Racing Chevrolet.

Taylor Gray, Matt Crafton, Christian Eckes, Zane Smith and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top 10.

There was only one caution during the race (excluding the stage breaks) after contact between Nick Leitz and Carson Hocevar on Lap 215.

Majeski had the dominant truck at the beginning of the race leading 73 laps and winning the first stage. However, there was an incident during the stage break pit stop as his jackman fell in front of the truck, resulting in a slow stop. The jackman appeared to be unharmed as Majeski was able to stop quickly with only slight contact.

The final race of Round 1 in the Truck Series Playoffs is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Kansas Speedway and will be broadcast on FS1 with radio coverage on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Notes: Post-race inspection is complete and Chandler Smith has been confirmed as the winner; Smith had one unsecured lug nut.

Driver Points:

Truck-Series-Points-Standings-after-Richmond32218_UNOFFDRIVPTS



A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
