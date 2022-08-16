Supercharged 2021 F150 | ‘The Haul’ Video

AmericanTrucks Releases Stage 1 of Build

PAOLI, Pa. (August 15th, 2022) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) has released a new episode in its YouTube series, titled ‘The Haul.’ The video features a 2021 F-150 Lariat owned by AT host, Justin Dugan. Justin brings the community along for the first stage of his build, adding a Corsa Sport Exhaust System and Whipple Supercharger kit. Tuned to add a total of 250HP, Justin heads to the track to see what the truck can do at the quarter mile. With the release of this episode, AT hopes to fuel its truck-loving community with ideas and inspiration for their own ride at home.

Justin’s 2021 F-150 Lariat is a replacement for his 2017 Raptor – an off-road build documented on AT’s channel with over 1 million views to date. This time around, the build will be more “street inspired, with a whole lot of horsepower,” says Justin. With the addition of a Corsa Sport Exhaust System and Whipple’s all-new 3.0L Supercharger kit, the goal for stage 1 is to double the power and then head to the Maple Grove Raceway to test out the results.

With horsepower and sound checked off the list, Justin is ready to “throw a whole ton of modifications” at his rig. Truck-enthusiasts can follow along to see how they can take on their own project with confidence. AT invites viewers to subscribe to its YouTube channel to stay up to date on all things F150, including much anticipated stage 2 of Justin’s build.

View it Here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-2021-f150-track.html

