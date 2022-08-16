Women In Motorsports North America Announces “WOMEN WITH DRIVE II” Driven By Mobil 1™

Tickets are on Sale now

INDYCAR Racer Lyn St James and CEO of GSEvents Cindy Sisson to Co-Chair Women With Drive II

2-Day Summit, Oct 5-6, benefits Women in Motorsports North America and is hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway

Invited Keynotes and Panelists include racers, team owners, executives, industry leaders

Concord, NC (August 16, 2022) Ladies, and gentlemen, start your engines for the second annual Women With Drive II Summit (WWD II). The motorsport industry event will bring together the most successful and influential people in motorsports to discuss the current issues and needs to advance opportunities for a more diverse and inclusive environment to help grow the motorsports industry. The WWD II – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit takes place on October 5-6 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

“WIMNA has invited an outstanding lineup of women and men in motorsports who share our brand’s passion for inclusion and a love of driving,” said Michelle Hassinger, North American OEM Marketing Manager for ExxonMobil, manufacturer of Mobil 1 – the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand. “By ‘driving’ WWD II, our goal at Mobil 1 is to engage and energize the motorsports community that gathers to network at this world-class event.”

“We are thrilled to host the Women with Drive II – Driven by Mobil 1 Summit at Charlotte Motor Speedway and our The Speedway Club”, said Jessica Fickenscher, Chief Experience Officer of Speedway Motorsports. “We are honored to be part of an event that places importance on diversity and inclusion in motorsports as this continues to be a high priority for all of our premier entertainment facilities underneath the Speedway Motorsports umbrella.”

“I’m excited to gather successful people in motorsports who are passionate and care not only about their careers but also how they can help and welcome future generations to look at motorsports as a career,” said WWD II Co-Chair Lyn St. James. “Whether it’s encouraging STEM education or understanding how they’ve transferred their experience and skills to careers in motorsports, these women and men are in the trenches and willing to share how it happened for them and how it can happen for others.”

“WWD II – Driven by Mobil 1 includes networking, inspiring presentations from women and men in the motorsports industry, a ‘friend-raiser’ reception, a private tour of the Hendrick Heritage Center, and more, said WWD II Co-Chair Cindy Sisson. “The Keynotes and Panelist discussion will highlight stories that will explore, encourage, celebrate, and engage expanded opportunities for women and other diverse communities to become involved in motorsports.”

Schedule

WEDNESDAY, October 5th

10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.: Private tour of the Hendrick Heritage Museum

2:00-5:30 p.m. – Keynotes and Panelists – Charlotte Motor Speedway

6:00-8:00 p.m. – ‘Friend-Raiser’ Reception, Charlotte Motor Speedway

THURSDAY, October 6th

8:00 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Keynotes and Panelists – Charlotte Motor Speedway

5:45-7:00 p.m. – Closing reception

WWD II – Driven by Mobil 1 promises to be a “must-be-there” event for women and men in the automotive and motorsports industry, educators, students, and anyone interested in learning more about career opportunities in motorsports. Seating is limited, and registration is open Click here.

About Mobil 1

Mobil 1, the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, is a brand that has been trusted for more vehicle miles than any one of us sees in our lifetime. Designed to empower our love of driving, Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils – that means more time behind the wheel than under the hood. This technology allows Mobil 1 advanced synthetic motor oil to meet or exceed the toughest standards of vehicle manufacturers and tuning shops, all while providing exceptional protection against engine wear under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Not that you’d ever put your car through any extremes. Join us. For the love of driving.

About Charlotte Motor Speedway

Charlotte Motor Speedway sets the standard in motorsports entertainment for fans of all ages as the only race vacation destination where fans can immerse themselves in the heart of NASCAR country. Visitors can attend one-of-a-kind race spectacles like the Coca-Cola 600 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400; take behind-the-scenes speedway and team shop tours; explore the NASCAR Hall of Fame and drive a 700-horsepower stock car. Charlotte Motor Speedway puts FANS FIRST with a never-ending commitment to enhance the guest experience with unmatched value through affordable tickets, unparalleled pre-race entertainment and more opportunities for fans to see their favorite drivers.

About WIMNA

WIMNA is a US 501(c)3 charitable organization founded by motorsports icons Lyn St. James and Beth Paretta. WIMNA is a community of motorsports professionals devoted to supporting opportunities for women across all motorsport disciplines by creating an inclusive, resourceful environment to foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth, thereby ensuring the continued strength and successful future of our sport.” More information is available at https://womeninmotorsportsna.com