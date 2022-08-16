Trans Am Roars Back to Watkins Glen with Franklin Road Apparel Classic

Franklin, TENNESSEE – August 16, 2022 – After the thrills and spills of the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season returns, September 4 to 7, for what is one of the great weekends of the year. There is only one Watkins Glen International, and it remains arguably the most prestigious race of the season. It’s with much enthusiasm that this season the Trans Am presented by Pirelli races are billed as the Franklin Road Apparel Classic.

“I’ve always been a fan of The Glen and when the chance came up to partner with Trans Am for this year’s race it seemed like a cool opportunity. It’s the Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen and as Trans Am Apparel suppliers that sounds like a good promotion,” exclaimed Franklin Road Apparel supremo Ken Thwaits. Of the racing so far this year he said smiling, “It’s been a real roller coaster of a season so far but then isn’t it always? I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

The roller coaster has been more up than down for Ken this year and the former XGT Champion currently sits in P2 in the TA Class Driver Championship behind only reigning Champion Chris Dyson. Ken has scored podium finishes at Sebring, Road Atlanta, Sonoma and Lime Rock on his way to amassing an impressive 176 Championship points. Meanwhile the Franklin Road Apparel Showtime Motorsports team also has that fantastic win for Paul Menard at Charlotte Motor Speedway to their name.

Franklin Road Apparel driver in the TA2 division is former Champion Cameron Lawrence who despite having a bumpy season is still in P9 in the standings with 133 points, just one behind Mike Skeen. He will be joined in the TA2 race by 21-year-old Austin Green, son of 1994 NASCAR Busch series Champion David Green. David currently works as a NASCAR official.

The TA2 Race at Watkins Glen International is scheduled on Saturday, September 10 at 11:10am ET and the TA Race is set for Sunday, September 11 at 11:05am ET.

All-in-all, it promises to be a great weekend for Trans Am and for Franklin Road Apparel in particular. Check out the fantastic ready-to-wear at https://www.franklinroad.com/

About Showtime Motorsports:

The Showtime Motorsports team is based in Franklin, Tennessee and is the power behind the Franklin Road Apparel brand. Showtime is responsible for preparing the cars for the track and keeping Ken Thwaits’ outstanding classic Camaro collection in prime condition. Showtime Motorsports competes in both the TA and TA2 classes in the legendary Trans Am muscle car series with growing success. The race team consists of a dynamic, passionate and talented staff of professionals dedicated to excellence both on and off the track.