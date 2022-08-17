Logistics: Advantages of FTL Dry Van and Temperature Controlled

There are many ways to get materials, goods, or inventory from point A to point B, so it should come as no surprise that the entire logistics industry is devoted to accomplishing that task in the most efficient and effective way. For smaller manufacturers and retailers, that might mean renting space on a truck using less-than-truckload (LTL) services. For others, it means securing a temperature-controlled dry van for full-truckload (FTL) orders.

For the sake of clarity, this article will focus exclusively on the advantages of FTL dry van and temperature-controlled freight shipping. It’s not the right method for shipping all materials and consumer goods, but that’s why it’s just one of many services offered by logistics companies. Read on to find out about the advantages of this shipping method to determine whether it’s a good fit.

Protection for All Kinds of Goods

Dry vans offer protection from theft, the elements, and other potential hazards to all kinds of goods, while Temperature Controlled Shipping focuses on transporting perishable items. In both cases, the client’s shipment will be well-protected and guaranteed to arrive at its destination on time and in good condition. Items that require temperature control can include:

Perishable fruits and vegetables

Meat and dairy products

Cold Beverages

Cut flowers

Plants

Pharmaceuticals

And more

While it’s true that temperature-controlled dry van shipping is more expensive than utilizing less secure freight transport options, it’s the ideal way to ship perishable goods. The extra cost of temperature control is worth it to reduce waste and ensure that goods get to their destinations in saleable condition.

Fast Deliveries

FTL shipping almost always offers faster delivery times than LTL freight transport, and that’s essential for perishable or temperature-sensitive goods. The truck can leave the loading dock as soon as it has been loaded, and it won’t be opened until it gets to the final destination. Delivery drivers won’t have to make additional stops, and they’re trained to open the door only directly before the transported goods change hands to avoid unnecessary temperature changes.

Plenty of Packaging Options

Refrigerator trucks are slightly smaller than ordinary tractor trailers due largely to the fact that they need extra insulation and equipment. However, there are plenty of options for packaging goods to ensure both maximum freshness and the efficient use of space. Some companies utilize highly insulated packaging in addition to refrigeration. Others include dry ice or gel coolants.

Experts often recommend freezing not just the coolants but also the items and insulated containers before packaging. Most also suggest against wet ice, as gel coolants are lighter and less likely to impact humidity levels. Dry ice is a viable option but as a hazardous material, it requires proper handling, classification, identification, labeling, and markings.

Negotiable Rates

While it’s true that temperature-controlled shipping is always more expensive than utilizing dry vans without refrigeration or other forms of climate control, full truckload rates may be negotiable. Logistics providers can offer clients up-to-date market rates instead of paying set-in-stone, one-size-fits-all rates for LTL shipping.

Work With Logistics Experts

The best way to get perishable, frozen, or temperature-sensitive goods from point A to point B is to hire a logistics company that has not just all the right equipment but also plenty of experience. FTL rates can help to offset the cost of temperature-controlled shipping, but only if manufacturers and retailers find trustworthy, effective logistics and shipping companies.