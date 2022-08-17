The 6 Best Sports to Try in Your Thirties

There’s no better time than the present to tackle something new. And that includes sports! If you’re in your thirties, it’s a great time to start training for a game you can play for the rest of your life. Above everything else, it is important to stay physically fit; you can achieve this by combining your newfound sport with strength training. As you get older, you are more susceptible to weight gain from muscle tissue loss, and cardio workouts alone will not cut it.

While some sports may not be as accessible at certain ages, others are inviting to anyone, at any time! Here are some of the most common sports people in their thirties decide to take up.

1. Golf

Golf is one of the most complex sports out there. It’s not only about learning how to perform a good shot but also understanding everything else that makes the wheels roll. Undertaking an online golf training program will help you get off to a good start.

Beginners have a variety of resources available to them, including online courses that come at an affordable price but are thought by professionals. You can quickly get acquainted with the rules of golf and perform simple shots from the comfort of your own home. You can then take the knowledge and apply it on the golf course or at a practice range! If you are looking for a recurring activity that you can pursue for a longer period of time, golf can be the ideal choice for you.

2. Tennis

Although golf may have the early claim to fame, tennis has grown in popularity over the last few years. It’s a regular favorite at country clubs, and it helps that Rafael Nadal is still going strong with his game. This sport will challenge your hand-eye coordination and agility in ways you’ve never experienced before. Playing each day for two hours will keep you energized and have incredible benefits on your cardio.

Tennis is a demanding sport that requires a lot of coordination, agility, and flexibility, as well as some skills. The best thing about this sport is that there is no reason why you can’t play at any age.

3. Baseball

Baseball has grown in popularity since the ’90s, and it’s now known as a family sport. The beauty of baseball is that you can play it with friends or against other teams of similar ability, depending on how much time you want to put into it. Additionally, you can apply to many online coaching programs to make it easy for you to stay on track during the holiday season.

4. Volleyball

By now, you may be wondering why sports that don’t require a ball keep appearing on this list. It’s not as easy to hit a moving target as it is to swing at one still sitting on the tee. As such, volleyball is a sport that requires better hand-eye coordination and agility than most.

5. Table Tennis

The sport that has made stars out of players like Michael Chang requires cardio, and plenty of it. If you’re looking for a way to work out indoors, this is it. What is great about table tennis is that you need a partner. This is a great way to both workout and socialize. Table tennis is very accessible in terms of location and doesn’t require much preparation beforehand.

6. Aerobics

Aerobics is a word that’s been around for decades, and it’s still just as popular today as it was back then. One of the best things about aerobics is that you don’t have to be in good shape to begin, but quite the opposite. It will help you get in shape in no time.

Bottom Line

In conclusion, these are some of the sports to try in your thirties and add an extra healthy activity to your daily routine. Staying physically active should be a priority at any age, but who says we can’t combine it with a fun, social activity?