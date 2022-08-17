SCOTT PHILLIPS EYES CONSISTENCY AS HE LOOKS TO PROTECT POINTS LEAD IN SATURDAY’S 65TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY

By Joe Chandler

Director, Public Relations

South Boston Speedway

SOUTH BOSTON, VA……For the first time in his many years of racing at South Boston Speedway Scott Phillips is on top of the track’s Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division point standings.

With only two races left in the points season including the 25-lap Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division race that will be part of the Saturday, August 20 Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event the Halifax, Virginia resident faces the challenge of protecting his 10-point lead over Johnny Layne and his 17-point edge over Jimmy Wade.

“The last two races will be challenging,” Phillips pointed out. “I can’t lay back too much and protect myself too much and have somebody catch me or I get caught up in a mess that I shouldn’t be in.

“I expect it’s going to be a battle,” added Phillips. “I’ve got to stay consistent, stay up front, and finish in the top couple of cars or either right behind or right in front of Johnny (Layne) to not lose the 10-point lead I have in these last two races.”

Phillips has been the model of consistency this season. In his 10 starts Phillips has finished second six times and has nine top-five finishes. He has not finished outside of the top 10 in any of this season’s races.

That consistency is what Phillips will be looking to maintain in this weekend’s event and over the course of the season’s final two races.

“I’m just going to try to stay consistent like I have done all season,” Phillips explained. “I will try to qualify as far up front as I can, be careful on the track, and don’t overdo it and take myself out by hitting the wall or getting into a wreck.”

The 2022 season is the most consistent season Phillips has enjoyed in many years. That has come even with a late-season change in cars.

“Being this consistent is real satisfying,” Phillips remarked. “It feels real good. In the past it has been inconsistent, up-and-down. It has been really good to get up there, hang around and run with the fast boys.”

Switching to a new car did not dent Phillips’ consistency. He has competed in his new car in the past two events at South Boston Speedway and has continued to be among the frontrunners.

“The car I started with this year ran really well, but it had been badly wrecked the other year,” Phillips noted. “I built a new car to see if it would be a little more consistent. It’s got the same engine the old car had, and it’s staying right there at the front like the first car.”

The only thing Phillips has not done this season is win a race.

“Winning a race would be huge,” Phillips said. “It’s disappointing not having won a race this season. I feel like I’ve had the car that could have won a couple of races this year, and it just didn’t unfold the way I wanted it to.”

He hopes that will change in the Saturday, August 20 Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event.

“The next race is Italian Delight Family Restaurant Night race, and that’s the race that I won last year,” Phillips noted. “I’m hoping I can get a repeat.”

A full program of NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series racing action, special guest appearances and a colorful fireworks display following the final race of the night will all be part of the celebration Saturday night, August 20 as South Boston Speedway celebrates its 65th anniversary with the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event.

Twin 65-lap races for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division competitors headline the night’s seven-race card. A 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division are also included in the NASCAR racing action.

A pair of vintage races will give fans a glimpse back in time. Member competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club will compete in a 25-lap race in their vintage Modified and Late Model Sportsman cars. In addition, members of the East Coast Flathead Ford Racing Association will compete in a 25-lap race that will feature vintage Modified and Sportsman Division cars.

A colorful fireworks display to celebrate the speedway’s 65th anniversary will follow the night’s final race.

Saturday’s race-day schedule has practice starting at 3:30 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 5:30 p.m., qualifying begins at 6 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

Advance adult general admission tickets for the Italian Delight Family Restaurant presents South Boston Speedway’s 65th Anniversary Celebration event are priced at $10 each and may be purchased online on South Boston Speedway’s website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, through Friday night, August 19. Advance tickets may also be purchased by calling the speedway office at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.

Tickets at the gate on race night will be $15 each. Seniors ages 65 and older, military, healthcare workers, and students (with ID) can purchase tickets for $10 each at the gate on race night.

Speedway officials note that tickets and pit passes from the rained-out August 6 event will be honored at Saturday night’s event. Individuals who purchased tickets for the rained-out August 6 event must bring their original August 6 ticket with them to Saturday night’s event.

The latest updates and news for both fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at 434-572-4947 or toll free at 1-877-440-1540 during regular business hours.