Which Are The Most Popular Anime Online?

If you are new to the world of anime, you might be confused about which anime movie and series you should watch. A lot of people also have the same confusion when they want to start watching anime movies and series. Hence, before beginning to watch anime, you should look for the most popular anime online.

Getting confused before starting your anime journey is normal. It is because the anime world is filled with hundreds of movies and series. The anime world is filled with genres and sub-genres of anime. Hence, it becomes difficult to find an anime movie or series which can be perfect for a newbie.

Most popular anime movies and series of all time

Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball is an anime series that is popular around the whole world. It is so popular that even people who are not anime fans know about the series and its characters. Hence, this anime series is a must-watch for newbie anime fans.

Dragon Ball has 153 episodes which are divided into 9 seasons. This anime series was broadcasted from February 2986 to April 1989 on Fuji TV for the first time. Later, it became so famous that people started buying CDs and DVDs.

Even now, there are thousands of fans of this anime series worldwide. People have fan clubs and fan groups for this series. Hence, if you want to be a pro anime fan, you should watch this series once.

This anime series is followed by Dragon Ball Z which has 325 episodes. The Dragon Ball franchise has a protagonist named Son Goku. Son Goku is a lonely boy who lives in the forest. One day, he finds out a girl who is searching for dragon balls in the forest.

He finds out that whoever collects all the dragon balls is granted a wish. The girl wants to find all the dragon balls so she can wish for a nice boyfriend for herself.

The protagonist of the series, Son Goku already has one dragon ball. But he does not want to give it to the girl. That is where the story begins.

Thus, Dragon Ball is a very popular shounen anime series. It has a lot of action, adventure, mystery, and humor. Hence, Dragon Ball is the best anime online for newbie anime fans.

Naruto: Just like Dragon Ball, Naruto is also one of the most popular anime series in the anime world. It also has a huge fan following. People all around the world are fans of the Naruto series.

Thus, Naruto is also one of the best anime online. The original series of the Naruto franchise has 220 episodes which are stretched into 5 seasons. The original series is followed by Naruto: Shippuden which contains 500 episodes divided into 21 seasons.

The current series of Naruto, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations contains over 100 episodes in its first season. This series of Naruto is not over yet. Hence, more episodes and seasons of this series are yet to come.

Just like Dragon Ball, Naruto is also filled with a lot of fights, battles, adventures, mystery, and drama. This anime series also manages to create a strong bond between the characters and viewers.

Hence, viewers often end up worrying about their favorite characters while watching this anime series.

Each character in this anime story hides a dark past within themselves. As the dark pasts of all the characters are slowly revealed in the series, viewers can bond with their characters even more deeply.

The development and growth of each character are so detailed that viewers also start liking the antagonists of this anime series. Plus, each character of this series is unique and special. Whether it is the protagonist or the antagonist, all have their unique strengths and weaknesses.

Thus, Naruto is also a good anime series to begin your anime journey.

Death Note: If you are a fan of psychological thrillers and mystery, Death Note is the best anime series for you. Death Note contains 1 season of 37 episodes. This anime series is adapted from a manga series of the same name. The manga series Death Note was written by Takeshi Obata and later adapted under the direction of Tetsuro Araki.

The protagonist of this anime series is Light Yagami. Light Yagami is a high school student. A mysterious notebook is given to Light Yagami by Shinigami Ryuk. Shinigami Ryuk is another powerful character in the Death Note anime series.

This notebook is the death note. The death note is a supernatural notebook that has its powers. This supernatural notebook kills anyone whose name is written in it. After knowing the secrets of the notebook Light decides to end the world of evil with the notebook’s help.

Thus, the whole series shows how the protagonist uses the death note to get rid of the world of evil. Hence, it is a very interesting anime series. It is mysterious, adventurous, exciting, and horror at the same time.

Thus, it can also be on your list of the best anime online.

Sword Art Online: Sword Art Online is an anime series that is made up of beautiful animations and music. The anime series contains a total of 49 episodes which are divided into 2 seasons. This series is perfect for people who want to start their anime journey with a light and fun anime series.

The storyline of Sword Art Online involves a boy named Kirito. Kirito is a teenage boy who magically gets stuck in an online game called Sword Art Online.

When the game is launched for the first time, he luckily gets access to the game and logs into it. The game is futuristic. Thus, he enters the game and starts clearing its levels.

Soon he realizes that he cannot quit the game until he finishes it. Thus, this anime series is filled with action and adventure.

