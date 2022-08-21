Watkins Glen International Posts Seventh Consecutive Grandstand Sellout for Go Bowling at The Glen Race

Historic New York road course also announces second straight camping sellout

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 21, 2022) – Watkins Glen International today announced the seventh consecutive grandstand sellout and the second straight camping sellout for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at the historic Central New York road course.

“Weekends like this show why Watkins Glen International fans are the best in motorsports,” said WGI President Michael Printup. “After last year’s first-ever camping sellout, we added even more spaces – and the fans responded by filling those. I’m so proud of our team at The Glen who has worked hard to ensure all our fans have plenty of entertainment and excitement to accompany the great racing all weekend.”

The Glen’s announcement comes on the heels of such news as the first sellout of infield campsites at Michigan International Speedway since 2012 and their largest attendance total since 2016, as well as the largest crowd at Pocono since 2010. This weekend’s sellout underscores the attendance success NASCAR is experiencing across the board in 2022.

Today’s race will help the NASCAR Cup Series set the field for the Playoffs, as only one race will remain in the regular season following the road course battle in New York. Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, won last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen race.

2022 Watkins Glen International Schedule

April 9-10 – Opening Weekend

May 20-22 – Ferrari Challenge North America

June 3-5 – SCCA Majors Super Tour

June 23-26 – IMSA Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen

July 7-10 – Finger Lakes Wine Festival; Masters Historic Racing Weekend

July 21-24 – GT World Challenge America

August 17-21 – NASCAR Go Bowling at The Glen

September 8-11 – Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix

October 28-29 – Finger Lakes Beer Festival Presented by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

2022 Watkins Glen International NASCAR Weekend Schedule

August 19 – ARCA Menards Series Race

August 20 – Sunoco Go Rewards 200 – NASCAR Xfinity Series Race

August 21 – Go Bowling at The Glen – NASCAR Cup Series Race