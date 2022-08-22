Ultimate Fan Experience With Tremendous Number of Interactive Exhibits & Exciting New Programming Set in Midway For This Weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Lights! Camera! Action! NASCAR Track App to Introduce Trivia Competition and Allow Fans to be Part of Light Show During Saturday’s ‘Last-Chance to Make NASCAR Playoffs’ Coke Zero Sugar 400

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 22, 2022) – While both the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and Wawa 250 Powered by Coca Cola races at Daytona International Speedway will take place this weekend under the lights, fans young and old alike will have plenty – and we mean PLENTY – to do throughout the days and nights – including lots of fun via the new NASCAR app – for a ‘world-class’ experience like no other.

The track’s Midway, located on the outside of the track’s frontstretch (parallel to International Speedway Blvd.), will be a bevy of fun and exciting interactive activities for families, beginning at noon on Friday and Saturday, leading up to both big races – the Wawa 250 (7:30 pm Friday) and Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. Saturday), the ‘last-chance’ race to make the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

The Midway will be a packed house, with 50 exhibits and activations to get long-time fans, as well as newcomers to the sport of NASCAR and The World Center of Racing, amped up while enjoying multiple performance acts amidst the multitude of fan experiences.

Before NASCAR’s warriors battle or the final playoff spot, there will be plenty of can’t-miss, fun things to do, which can be found at www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com. Here’s the Cliffs notes of that tremendous list (which includes the Midway and the Frontstretch grandstand):

So Much to Do! Some of the 50 interactive displays consist of a host of Daytona International Speedway and NASCAR corporate partners, plus a NASCAR Kids Zone, NASCAR teams’ merchandise haulers, the Coca-Cola eNASCAR Gaming display, NASCAR track pace cars, Axe Throwing, Caricature Artists, Car Corral, local dance companies and martial arts academies at the FEVO Group Performance Stage, the internationally acclaimed XPOGO stunt team, the popular Trackside Live Stage Presented by Race for the Championship, and much more.

The Trackside Live Stage Presented by Race for the Championship brings guests a live show filled with Q&A’s, concerts, performances and more. It will be the site of appearances from multiple drivers and NASCAR dignitaries for fan question/answer sessions. Friday’s slate includes drivers’ Austin Hill, Alex Labbe and Landon Cassill while Saturday showcases the premier series latest winner, Kyle Larson, along with Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs, William Byron and seven-time DAYTONA 500 Champion Richard Petty.

Musical acts scheduled to be in the Midway include Stereo FM, 95 South, Blue Stone Circle, country singer Celeste Kellogg, and country singer and lifelong NASCAR fan Tim Dugger.

Lights! Camera! Action! Fans are encouraged to download the NASCAR Tracks App in order to be a part of their own show with the #LightUpDAYTONA experience. Following the command on Friday and Saturday, as well as during the 2nd stage break in the Coke Zero Sugar 400, fans will be asked to hold up their phones with the camera facing the track. The app’s functions will then light up those phone camera flashlights, creating a light show that flashes to the tune of the music and video playing at the track. NASCAR-themed trivia will also be available through the Tracks App, where fans can test their knowledge on all things stock car racing every hour (4) leading up to pre-race for both days.

To participate, fans simply download the NASCAR Tracks App from their app store prior to heading the race (once in the app and under Daytona International Speedway, select ’light show’ and allow microphone/camera access). The Speedway public address announcer will prompt fans to open the app, and inaudible triggers will take over, pulsing fans’ smartphone flashlights and LED screens in sync to the beat of music. The light show technology doesn’t require cellular service, Bluetooth or a Wi-Fi connection. Fans can keep the app open after the light show so not to miss the chance to take a synchronized selfie with their frame of choice. Along with the light show, fans will participate in a series of interactive trivia, competing against friends, family, and other fans for the chance to win a prize.

Walk of Fame Unveil! As is tradition, a block of concrete that will highlight the handprint, footprint and signature of the DAYTONA 500 Champion – 2022 Champion Austin Cindric – will be unveiled at the DAYTONA 500 Champion’s Walk of Fame in front of the track Ticket and Tours Building Friday (Aug. 26). Fans can witness the unveiling and see Cindric, along with Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher during the official ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Cindric, a NASCAR Cup Series rookie became a part of DIS history earlier this year, securing the win in The Great American Race in his No. 2 Team Penske Ford. Cindric will join a host of other DAYTONA 500 Champions, who have their name as part of the Walk of Fame.

Fireworks Celebration! Fans should also stick around for the huge, celebratory fireworks show immediately following Saturday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400, just before the winner makes his way to the Ruoff Mortgage Victory Lane.

Entering the Coke Zero Sugar 400, 15 drivers have secured a spot in the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. The man on the bubble is defending Coke Zero Sugar 400 winner Ryan Blaney, who sits third in the championship points standings but has yet to win thus far in 2022. He currently holds a 25-point edge of Martin Truex, Jr. for the final Playoff position. If a 2022 non-winning driver is victorious, however, that driver will take the final Playoff position.

To locate maps of Daytona International Speedway, or for more ticket information, including infield Fanzone passes to the upcoming race weekend, visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

Fans can also stay connected with Daytona International Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, as well as the all-new NASCAR Tracks App, for the latest speedway news.

