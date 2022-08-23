Finding the best motor racing betting app in Arizona

Sports betting in Arizona is still in its infancy stage, with less than two years since betting was legalized. So far, there has been tremendous growth, characterized by high activity and interest from the bookmakers and players. There are eighteen online sportsbooks in the Grand Canyon State, each offering a set of unique packages and others en route.

With motor racing being a popular sport internationally, fans are spoiled for choice with the numerous Arizona betting apps in the United States. Read through to find your best choice.

Choice of events

The number of events available is arguably one of the first things to consider when betting on motorsports. There are numerous varieties to choose from in the motorsports calendar, which runs throughout the year. These include the F1 competition, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, MotoGP, and several US challenges. In F1, for instance, there is a race every weekend. However, there won’t be a major difference in the offers of different bookmakers, but the distinguishing factor is in the odds, such as how readily available they are made.

Betting odds

Like in any other betting activity, you will always want to maximize your chances of winning. Finding a motorsports betting platform that has the best odds is no exception. If you intend to bet on F1 races, the complexity of its betting market makes it difficult for bookies to offer significant odds. This should, however, not put you off as there are other exciting races to bet on.

It is crucial to go for the app that provides odds on time, as you will have a chance of bagging the best odds. Consider when you place the bets, despite the odds as that could be the deal breaker.

Future bets

Futures are a popular affair in sports betting. Depending on the sportsbooks, the odds can be open before a season starts and run throughout the year. This allows you to acquire information on the incoming season, such as the participating teams and their potential, which can be garnered from their track record.

As betting companies lock future bets regardless of whatever happens in the season, these little nuggets of information can set you up for better betting success. For instance, if you speculate that a driver in an F1 team has an injury from the previous season, chances are that you will not bet on him despite an excellent record.

However, you must consider the app with the best future bets favoring the bettor, as the companies often adjust their odds in relation to injuries, results, trades, and the wagered amount.

The best motor racing betting apps in Arizona

Caesar Arizona

Caesar is one of the biggest sports betting platforms in the state and offers fantastic packages on motor race betting. New customers currently have access to a first free-risk bet worth $1500, and other loyalty rewards.

Unibet Arizona

The Unibet Arizona sportsbook ranks well in offering sizeable motor racing sports. You can do a live bet on F1 and NASCAR races. With constant rewards and promotions, the app has a user-friendly interface, thus making your navigation smooth.

Fubo AZ App

Fubo is one of the most intriguing motor racing sportsbooks in Arizona currently. It offers wide motorsports coverage from NASCAR, dirt tracks, speedways, and road courses. Thanks to the amazing app, you can have an incredible experience betting while live streaming the races.