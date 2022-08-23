Win and In for Gilliland

A Push Can Put Gilliland in Playoffs

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 23, 2022) – NASCAR Cup Series Rookie, Todd Gilliland, will return to the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway this Saturday night as the Cup Series will race under the lights in the final race before the playoffs are underway.

The No. 38 will don the familiar black and teal paint scheme of First Phase, a credit card by CURO Credit, LLC. The First Phase team will be looking for a little push, hopefully to a win, and propel the team into the final playoff spot up for grabs.

Gilliland is ready for that challenge.

“We were really close to being up front at the end in the Daytona 500,” said Gilliland. “We were in the top-five in the closing laps and a wreck out of our control ended our day. I am excited to get back to Daytona, this time under the lights. Hopefully, we can be there at the end when it counts.

“It is special to have First Phase on the car this weekend, said Gilliland. “They were the partner that kicked off the season with us in the Daytona 500. To have them be here when the regular season ends is really fitting. It would be amazing to deliver them their first win and get into that final playoff position.”

“We all know how this goes at Daytona,” continued Gilliland. “You always need a push to get a win. Michael (McDowell) is a great draft racer, all the Ford teammates are good about working together, too. We just need to be in position, get that push, and hopefully get the win.”

Gilliland and the No. 38 First Phase team will race on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

ABOUT CURO

CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO) is a full-spectrum consumer credit lender serving U.S. and Canadian customers for over 25 years. Our roots in the consumer finance market run deep. We’ve worked diligently to provide customers a variety of convenient, easily accessible financial services. Our decades of alternative data power a hard-to-replicate underwriting and scoring engine, mitigating risk across the full spectrum of credit products. We operate a number of brands including Cash Money®, LendDirect®, Flexiti®, Opt+®, Revolve Finance®, Heights Finance, Southern Finance, Covington Credit, Quick Credit, First Phase, and First Heritage Credit.

ABOUT FIRST PHASE

First Phase is a new credit card issued by The Bank of Missouri that provides pathways to financial freedom for people with unestablished or imperfect credit. It’s a powerful tool that can provide flexibility and help fuel the next chapter of their financial future. First Phase is the doing business assumed name of CURO Credit, LLC, whose ultimate parent company is CURO Group Holdings Corp (NYSE: CURO).

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.