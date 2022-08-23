Horizon Hobby and McDowell Hope to Propel into Playoffs

No. 34 Ford Mustang to Pay Tribute to Local Hobby Shops Across America

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AUGUST 23, 2022) – In what is one of the most anticipated races in the NASCAR Cup Series season, Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team are preparing for Saturday night’s 400-mile race under the lights at the Daytona International Speedway. The upcoming regular season finale will determine the 16 drivers who will fight for the championship.

McDowell wants to once again be one of the 16, just as he was last year. To do so, he will need to win at the track once again where he took the Daytona 500 checkered last year.

“We can do it,” said McDowell. “We have done it before, right? But I don’t know if this is just another Daytona race. The move to Daytona to the regular season finale has made it exciting, and every team not locked into the playoffs races with that urgency to win. Atlanta was only a small barometer of what we’ll see Saturday night. It’s going to be intense.”

Supporting the team this weekend is the global leader in RC products and accessories, Horizon Hobby. The popular makers of radio control cars, boats, planes and accessories will give thanks to the hundreds of local hobby shops across America with their names on the No. 34 Ford Mustang.

“It is really cool to see Horizon Hobby supporting the local hobby shop and owners,” commented McDowell. “We are racing for them this weekend and have their stores on the car. We’ve met so many local shop owners and employees this year at the tracks. It’s been so cool to hear their stories and their support for Horizon Hobby. We’ll be celebrating with them if we can win on Saturday night.”

Fans are encouraged to login on www.horizonhobby.com to see their full range of brands and accessories that includes cars, boats, planes, batteries, chargers and more.

About Horizon Hobby

Horizon Hobby was founded in 1985. Since then, Horizon Hobby has become the global leader in RC products and accessories. Horizon Hobby is committed to delivering innovative products and providing an exceptional customer experience. By forging strong relationships with RC hobby consumers, retailers, and manufacturers around the world, Horizon Hobby has built the best brands in the industry. Horizon Hobby has locations in the United States, Germany, England, and China. The company is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.