NASCAR Champion Joey Logano and Team Penske Agree to Contract Extension

Veteran NASCAR Cup Series Driver to Continue Racing No. 22 Ford under Multi-Year Agreement

MOORESVILLE, NC (August 24, 2022) – Joey Logano, the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, and Team Penske have reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension that will keep the winning racer behind the wheel of the No. 22 Ford Mustang for years to come.

“Over the last 10 years Joey has become such an important part of Team Penske and we know he will continue to be a leader and a winner with the No. 22 Ford team well into the future,” said Roger Penske. “Joey is a great champion of our sport and we are proud of how he continues to produce for our team and represent all of our partners, including Shell, Pennzoil and Ford. He also brings veteran leadership to our program, serving as a great mentor and teammate to both Ryan (Blaney) and Austin (Cindric). With all he has achieved in his career, he still has a lot left to accomplish with Team Penske.”

Logano has emerged as one of the most consistent winners in the NASCAR Cup Series since he joined Team Penske prior to the start of the 2013 season. Over the course of his 10 years with the team, Logano has earned 27 Cup Series victories and produced many notable achievements, including winning the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star race, the 2021 Bristol Dirt race and the first race in the Next Gen era – the 2022 Clash at the Coliseum.

He also delivered one of the most memorable championship performances in recent NASCAR history in 2018 when he won the final race of the season at Homestead-Miami Speedway, to bring home Team Penske’s second-ever NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

“Since taking over the No. 22 car at Team Penske, I’ve had the opportunity to accomplish so many of my dreams both on and off the track.” said Logano. “For the last 10 years, Roger has provided me the resources to be competitive, a team that stands behind me and leadership that is second to none. I’m excited to be continuing our relationship together so we can keep focusing on winning races, more championships and doing what we do for many years to come.”

Since he joined Team Penske, Logano has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs in all but one season. Logano has also reached the Championship Four in the Playoffs four times while competing for the team.

This season, Logano is currently fourth in the Cup Series point standings, with two wins, seven top-five results and 12 top-10 finishes, along with one pole, in 2022. Entering this weekend’s race at Daytona International Speedway, Logano is seeded fourth for the upcoming NASCAR Playoffs.

About Team Penske

Team Penske is one of the most successful teams in the history of professional sports. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have produced more than 600 major race wins, over 660 pole positions and 41 championships across open-wheel, stock car and sports car racing competition. Over the course of its 56-year history, the team has also earned 18 Indianapolis 500 victories, three Daytona 500 Championships, a Formula 1 win, victories in the 24 Hours of Daytona and the 12 Hours of Sebring, along with a win in Australia’s legendary Bathurst 1000 race. In 2022, Team Penske competes in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, NASCAR Cup Series and the FIA World Endurance Championship. For more information about Team Penske, please visit www.teampenske.com.