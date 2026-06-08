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Wood Brothers Racing – Race Report: Michigan International Speedway

By Official Release
1 Minute Read

Event: FireKeepers Casino 400
Location: Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Michigan
Date: Sunday, June 7, 2026
Start: 37th
Finish: 15th

Somewhere between the start and finish of Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Josh Berry and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team were finally able to outrun the bad luck that had followed them in recent weeks.

After starting from the rear of the field, Berry methodically worked his way forward throughout the 200-lap event, avoided significant damage in a multi-car incident during the final stage and gained several positions in the closing laps to secure a 15th-place finish. The result marked his best finish since scoring a 10th-place run at Martinsville Speedway in late March.

Berry was forced to start last after spinning during his qualifying lap on Saturday, but quickly began making progress once the green flag waved. He gained five positions during the opening 45-lap stage and continued his climb through the field, reaching 18th by the conclusion of Stage 2 on Lap 120.

The biggest challenge of the afternoon came on Lap 154 when a nine-car accident unfolded directly in front of him. Berry spun while trying to avoid the chaos after getting tagged from behind, but managed to escape with only minor damage to the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse. Following repairs and a strong restart, he resumed his charge and remained inside the top 20 for the remainder of the race.

With less than 10 laps remaining, Berry picked off three more positions, crossing the finish line in 15th place.

Berry and the Wood Brothers Racing team will look to carry that momentum into next weekend’s Great American Getaway 400 at the 2.5-mile triangle of Pocono Raceway.

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The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com

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