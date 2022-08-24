Weekend schedule for Daytona

This weekend, the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Daytona International Speedway.

Sunday’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 will feature the Cup Series regular-season finale and establish the 16 contenders for the Playoffs which begin at Darlington Raceway on Sept.4.

With 15 different winners this year and only one open slot, the competition will be intense, especially at the unpredictable superspeedway. If we see a repeat winner at Daytona, the final Playoff spot will come down to a battle between Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr. Blaney currently has a 25-point advantage over Truex.

There are four races to go in the Xfinity Series regular season before the Playoffs begin at Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24. Seven different drivers have won this year led by Ty Gibbs with five wins.

The Camping World Truck Series is off but returns to action for the final race of Round 10 in the Playoffs at Kansas Speedway on Sept. 9 where two drivers will be eliminated.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 26

3:05 p.m.: Xfinity Qualifying (Impound, Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound, Single Vehicle/1 Lap/2 Rounds) USA/MRN

7 p.m.: Xfinity Series – Driver Intros

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Wawa 250 powered by Coca-Cola

Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 Miles

USA/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Saturday, August 27

6:55 p.m.: Cup Series Driver Intros (Stage)

7 p.m.: Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400

Stages 35/95/160 Laps = 400 Miles)

NBC/Peacock/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio