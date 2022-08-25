Ford Raptor vs Ford Lightning | ‘The Haul’

AmericanTrucks Compares New F-150s

PAOLI, Pa. (August 25nd, 2022) – AmericanTrucks (AT) has released a new episode in its YouTube series, ‘The Haul.’ The video compares the 2021 F-150 Ford Raptor with the all-electric 2022 F-150 Ford Lightning. AT host, Justin Dugan provides an overview of each truck before heading out for a test drive on and off the road. The video gives F-150 enthusiasts a closer look at the ins-and-outs of each truck in a format that’s fun and informative.

“We’re going to take a closer look at Ford’s two newest and most exciting products, compare and contrast them a little bit, and ultimately, answer which one might be better suited for you and why,” says Justin. He begins by discussing the more aggressive stance of the Gen 3 versus the ‘Clark Kent’ version of the Lightning. Moving on to the interior, Justin touches on the screen size, the steering wheel, and seating before moving on to what’s under the hood. Will the Lightings’ speed and fuel savings win out over the familiar face (and sound) of the twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6?

Truck enthusiasts can tune in to AT’s new episode of ‘The Haul’ to find out which F-150 is the winning choice for them. At the end of the day, Ford’s Raptor and Lighting are both described as “awesome feats of engineering” that are “fun to spend any amount of time in.” AT invites the community to share their preference in the comments section on YouTube, where they can also subscribe to be first in line for all things F-150.

View it Here: https://www.americantrucks.com/thehaul-raptor-vs-lightning-2022.html

