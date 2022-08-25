Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest, Hauler Parade Kicks Off Action-Packed Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 Weekend

Three days of Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 music, motorsports and fun kick off Friday, Oct. 7, with a Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest, hauler parade and Bret Michaels concert in the Fan Zone

Any Saturday or Sunday race ticket gets fans access to the Fan Zone all weekend. To purchase tickets, camping and upgrades for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend, visit charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-FANS (3267)

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 25, 2022) – Before the action heats up on track and NASCAR’s best battle in a pivotal Playoff clash at the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, fans at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be treated to an entertaining weekend of music, motorsports and fun in the Fan Zone. Driver appearances, fan Q&As and concerts kick off Friday, Oct. 7, with a Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest and NASCAR hauler parade. Following the parade, rock legend and Poison frontman Bret Michaels will bring his “Parti-Gras” to the fans with a hit-filled concert of rock, country and pop tunes to crank up the weekend fun.

“The Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 has become one of the most anticipated events of the NASCAR season,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager of Charlotte Motor Speedway. “When we started planning, we realized that we just couldn’t squeeze all the fun and excitement into two days, so we’re going to kick things off a day early and Rock the ROVAL starting Friday afternoon.”

Joe Gibbs Racing Fan Fest

Joe Gibbs Racing will bring out its star-studded driver lineup to kick off the weekend on Friday, Oct. 7, with the first-ever JGR Fan Fest at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The fan-friendly event will feature driver appearances with Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr. and Christopher Bell at the Fan Stage and an autograph session with all four Cup Series drivers, plus Xfinity Series stars Ty Gibbs and Brandon Jones at the Toyota Racing display.

Fan Fest opens at 4:30 p.m. with a bevy of entertainment, including a Twinstunts motorcycle stunt show, free Ferris Wheel rides, discounted merchandise at select souvenir haulers, fun race-themed concessions, a DJ and more. The first 100 fans to pick up a wristband from the information tent at the Avenue of Flags starting at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 7 will get access to an exclusive autograph session with all participating drivers. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver autograph session is scheduled for 5:00 p.m., followed by driver stage appearances at 6:30 p.m.

Fan Fest is free in the Charlotte Motor Speedway Fan Zone, until 7:00 p.m.

NASCAR Hauler Parade

Following the Fan Fest, Charlotte Motor Speedway will keep the party going as NASCAR’s Cup Series haulers parade into the infield – driving right through the Fan Zone – in preparation for Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. The high-energy parade will be emceed by Trackside Live host Jose Castillo and will feature “drive-up” songs personally selected by each hauler driver. Fans can line the parade route near the Fan Zone and grab a photo with their favorite hauler before it settles into the infield for a fun-filled weekend of white-knuckled racing.

Bret Michaels to Rock the ROVAL™

Poison frontman Bret Michaels will cap off Night 1 of the Rock the ROVAL fun, stepping out from his record-breaking Stadium Tour to bring his Parti-Gras to race fans kicking off the weekend with unrivaled fan fun. With more than 100 million records and streams sold worldwide, the son of a veteran, music icon, TV star, creative entrepreneur and lifelong philanthropist will crank up the party with hit after hit from his three decade music career during a 90-minute set. The concert is free for any fan with a race ticket for either the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina or the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400. Single-day concert tickets will also be available for just $30.

In addition to driver, appearances and A-list music acts on the Rock the ROVAL™ stage, the 10-acre Fan Zone will provide a bevy of interactive games and displays, food trucks, partner activations and more throughout the three-day event.

TICKETS:

The Fan Zone will be open each day to fans with a ticket to any of the weekend’s NASCAR events Oct. 8-9, including Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina Xfinity Series race or Sunday’s pivotal Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 showdown. Adult tickets for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina start at just $25. Kids 12 and under get in free with an adult. Tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 start at just $49 for adults. Kids 12 and under get in for just $10 with an adult. For tickets, visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets. Fans can also purchase a single-day Fan Zone pass to take in all the fun outside of the speedway for just $30.

