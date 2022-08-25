WIGHT MOTORSPORTS SET FOR RETURN TO QUEBEC

(August 25, 2022) The Wight Motorsports Inc (WMI) teams return to Quebec for round number 11 of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series this Saturday August 27th. The setting is on the site of Mirabel airport in Mirabel, Quebec and Circuit ICAR. With only three races including this event remaining, WMI drivers are pushing hard for every position on the track and in the standings.

Like many road courses, Andrew Ranger has dominated at Circuit ICAR. The Roxton Pond, Quebec driver has won four of the previous eight races at the airport setting. Ranger is currently sixth in the overall standings but only three points back of third overall. Mark Dilley collected a top five finish on his first race at the unique ICAR circuit.

Rookie of the year standings leader Brandon Watson and Glenn Styres will each be making their first ever starts on the tricky road course that is said to race a lot like an oval track which should benefit both drivers.

Race Event Preview

Saturday August 27th Green Flag approximately 5:45PM ET

General Tire 125

Race 11 of 13 in 2022

This is the eighth NASCAR Pinty’s Series race at Circuit ICAR

The Track: 1.8km road course (70-laps)

Best finish: Ranger, 1st in 2012, ’13, ’14 & 16. Dilley 5th, Watson & Styres have not raced at ICAR

Quotes:

“When Andrew is racing on a road course, we’ve got a chance to win. And we’ll all benefit from his experience on this track.”

“Both Glenn and Brandon have made some good strides this year, you can see them improving every week. The #9 team is really focused on picking up points in the rookie of the year standings”.

“Mark is always there at the finish, he might not be noticeable in the early going sometimes, but you always find him lurking and finishing pretty well by the end of the race”.

-David Wight, WMI Principal

TV & Live Streaming

All races will be streamed live on TSN.ca and the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States. The General Tire 125 will also be broadcast live on RDS2 and on TSN at a date & time TBD.

The 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Series will consist of 13 total races in five provinces with a mixture of oval tracks, road and street courses.

