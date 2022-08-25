Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingOther Series PR

LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN LOOKING FOR A VICTORY AT ICAR

By Official Release
0
INNISFIL, ON - MAY 14: The NASCAR Pinty’s series at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, May 14, 2022. (Photo by Matthew Manor/NASCAR)
Event“General Tire 125” – 1.12-Mile – August 27, 2022
TrackComplexe ICAR  (Mirabel, Quebec)
Date / BroadcastTSN (TBD) & RDS Saturday, September 17th at 1:00 PM ET
LiveTSN app | TSN.ca | FloRacing
Schedule /Race CenterSaturday, August 27: Practice 10:00 AM | Qualifying 2:00 PM | Race 5:45 PM (ET)nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), August 25, 2022 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is looking forward to completing his 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s season with victories. Having faced adversity at many levels since the first race this year, the #47 WeatherTech Canada Groupe Bellemare team is now adopting a new strategy: to give it their all in their hunger for  winning in the three remaining races of the 2022 season.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin will bring this attitude to the starting grid of the last event on Quebec soil in 2022, the General Tire 125, this Saturday, August 27, in Mirabel, on the 1.12-mile road course North of Montreal. 

Last year, the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car set the fastest time in the practice session, then finished third in the race. “We have done well at ICAR over the years, many podium and top-5 finishes, but we have not yet won a race at ICAR, so we want to make it happen,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Currently seventh in the overall driver standings is not the position Louis-Philippe Dumoulin wanted to be in near at the end of the season. This situation does not detract from his determination to give his all on the track. “I really appreciate the organization and the people who work there and ICAR produces action-packed races, the fans won’t be disappointed! My current situation being what it is, I expect to put on a good show for those who will be on site.”

Since the ICAR round is usually held at the end of the NASCAR Pinty’s season, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was never in a position to push as hard as he wanted to on the short track, especially given the negative impact on championship points in case of an incident. “I’ve always been at ICAR in situations where I had to be careful and pick my battles, this time it is very different,” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Saturday will be a busy day with a morning practice session, then an autograph session from noon to 12:40 PM and then qualifying at 2:00 PM in preparation for the race scheduled for 5:45 PM.

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

– 30-

High resolution photohttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1vV5CGtYpVPas78Gnvn0IrH2PoNVDrbPh?usp=sharing

Photo Credit: Matthew Manor CSCG

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. 

groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com

RESULTS  2022

Évènement / EventDateHoraire / ScheduleRoadOvalLP Dumoulin
Dép.StartArr.FinishPos.Points
Sunset SpeedwayInnifil, Ontario – sunsetspeedway.ca14-05Pract.: 12:30 / 1:30 pmQualif.: 5:00 / 5:30 pmRace: 7:00 pmO399/35
Canadian Tire Motorsport ParkBowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com21-05Pract.: 12:00 / 1:00 pmQualif.: 5:00 / 6:00 pmR177/73
22-05Race: 1:30 pm
Autodrome ChaudièreVallée-Jonction, Québec – autodromechaudiere.com11-06Pract.: 11:20 / 12:30 pmQualif. : 4:00 / 4:30 pmRace: 5:30 pmO145/114
Eastbound SpeedwayAvondale, Terre-Neuve – eastboundpark.com25-06Pract. HNE-ET: 9:15 / 10:45 amQualif. HNE-ET: 1:50 / 2:20 pmRace HNE-ET: 3:04 pmO4198/139
Exhibition PlaceToronto, Ontario – hondaindy.com15-07Pract. & Qualif.: 10:15 / 11:35 amRace: 4:00 pmR238/181
Edmonton International Raceway edmontonraceway.com23-07Pract. HNE-ET: 2:35 / 3:45 pmQualif. HNE-ET: 6:50 / 7:10 pmRace HNE-ET: 9:30 pmO2044/221
Sutherland Automotive Speedway 1Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – sutherlandautomotivespeedway.ca27-07Pract. HNE-ET: 2:20 / 3:30 pmQualif. HNE-ET: 5:00 / 5:30 pmRace 1 HNE-ET: 8:05 pmO1585/298
Sutherland Automotive Speedway 2Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – sutherlandautomotivespeedway.ca27-07Race 2 HNE-ET: 10:15 pmO133
Grand Prix de Trois-RivièresTrois-Rivières, Québec – gp3r.com6-08Pract.: 11:50 am / 1:00 pmQualif.: 4:30 / 5:10 pmR3144/328
7-08Race: 2:18 pm
Oshweken SpeedwayOhsweken, Ontario – ohswekenspeedway.ca16-08Pract.: 6:30 / 7:00 pmQualif. Heats : 7:30 / 8:00 pmRace: 9:35 pmTerre/Dirt16187/354
Circuit ICARMirabel, Québec – icarexperience.ca27-08Pract.: 10:00 / 11:00 amQualif.: 2:00 / 3:00 pmRace: 5:45 pmR   
Canadian Tire Motorsport ParkBowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com3-09Pract.: Qualif.:R   
4-09Race:
Delaware SpeedwayDelaware, Ontario – delawarespeedway.com25-09Pract.:
Qualif.:
Race:		O   

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series 

  • 2021: Pinty’s Series Champion (1 victory, 3 podiums, 4 top-5 et 9 top-10 finishes in 10 events). Second championship with cars entirely prepared by Dumoulin Competition. Saw his name added for the third time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards. 
  • Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution. 
  • In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes. 
  • 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events). 
  • 2018: Pinty’s Series Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards. 
  • 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events). 
  • 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events). 
  • 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events). 
  • 2014: Pinty’s Series Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards. 
  • 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events). 
  • 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events). 
  • 2011: Pinty’s Series Rookie of the year. 

  

Rallycross and Road Racing 

  • 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières). 
  • 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium. 
  • 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events. 
  • 2002Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship. 
  • 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies. 
  • Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season. 

WEBSITES / ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

WeatherTech Canadaweathertech.ca/behindtech

Groupe Bellemare: groupebellemare.com

Complexe ICAR : icarexperience.ca

Quebec Cancer Foundation: fqc.qc.ca

Musée Gilles-Villeneuve Museum: museegillesvilleneuve.com

Festidrag développement: festidrag.com

Mini Sportsman Quebec Series: seriesportsman.ca/mini-sportsman-calendrier

Dumoulin Competition: dumoulincompetition.com

NASCAR Pinty’s Series: nascar.ca

Facebook: facebook.com/dumoulincompetition

Twitter: @DumoulinDC / @DumoulinLP / @jf_dumoulin

Youtube : youtube.com/user/dumoulincompetition

Instagram: @dumoulincompetition



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Official Release
Previous articleTraditional vs Cryptocurrency: Which Is Better to Use at Online Casinos?
Next articleAmber Balcaen; Rette Jones Racing Stay Positive Heading to The Milwaukee Mile

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

My Betting Site

Online Casino

brand new bingo sites

Play at the best $1 deposit casino NZ to win with minimal risk


10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category