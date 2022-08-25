LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN LOOKING FOR A VICTORY AT ICAR

Event “General Tire 125” – 1.12-Mile – August 27, 2022 Track Complexe ICAR (Mirabel, Quebec) Date / Broadcast TSN (TBD) & RDS Saturday, September 17th at 1:00 PM ET Live TSN app | TSN.ca | FloRacing Schedule /Race Center Saturday, August 27: Practice 10:00 AM | Qualifying 2:00 PM | Race 5:45 PM (ET)nascar.ca/race-center/

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), August 25, 2022 – Louis-Philippe Dumoulin is looking forward to completing his 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s season with victories. Having faced adversity at many levels since the first race this year, the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team is now adopting a new strategy: to give it their all in their hunger for winning in the three remaining races of the 2022 season.

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin will bring this attitude to the starting grid of the last event on Quebec soil in 2022, the General Tire 125, this Saturday, August 27, in Mirabel, on the 1.12-mile road course North of Montreal.

Last year, the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car set the fastest time in the practice session, then finished third in the race. “We have done well at ICAR over the years, many podium and top-5 finishes, but we have not yet won a race at ICAR, so we want to make it happen,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin.

Currently seventh in the overall driver standings is not the position Louis-Philippe Dumoulin wanted to be in near at the end of the season. This situation does not detract from his determination to give his all on the track. “I really appreciate the organization and the people who work there and ICAR produces action-packed races, the fans won’t be disappointed! My current situation being what it is, I expect to put on a good show for those who will be on site.”

Since the ICAR round is usually held at the end of the NASCAR Pinty’s season, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin was never in a position to push as hard as he wanted to on the short track, especially given the negative impact on championship points in case of an incident. “I’ve always been at ICAR in situations where I had to be careful and pick my battles, this time it is very different,” concludes the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car.

Saturday will be a busy day with a morning practice session, then an autograph session from noon to 12:40 PM and then qualifying at 2:00 PM in preparation for the race scheduled for 5:45 PM.

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices.

groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its own race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through on-track performance, an entrepreneurial spirit and human values. dumoulincompetition.com

RESULTS 2022

Évènement / Event Date Horaire / Schedule RoadOval LP Dumoulin Dép.Start Arr.Finish Pos.Points Sunset SpeedwayInnifil, Ontario – sunsetspeedway.ca 14-05 Pract.: 12:30 / 1:30 pmQualif.: 5:00 / 5:30 pmRace: 7:00 pm O 3 9 9/35 Canadian Tire Motorsport ParkBowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 21-05 Pract.: 12:00 / 1:00 pmQualif.: 5:00 / 6:00 pm R 1 7 7/73 22-05 Race: 1:30 pm Autodrome ChaudièreVallée-Jonction, Québec – autodromechaudiere.com 11-06 Pract.: 11:20 / 12:30 pmQualif. : 4:00 / 4:30 pmRace: 5:30 pm O 1 4 5/114 Eastbound SpeedwayAvondale, Terre-Neuve – eastboundpark.com 25-06 Pract. HNE-ET: 9:15 / 10:45 amQualif. HNE-ET: 1:50 / 2:20 pmRace HNE-ET: 3:04 pm O 4 19 8/139 Exhibition PlaceToronto, Ontario – hondaindy.com 15-07 Pract. & Qualif.: 10:15 / 11:35 amRace: 4:00 pm R 2 3 8/181 Edmonton International Raceway edmontonraceway.com 23-07 Pract. HNE-ET: 2:35 / 3:45 pmQualif. HNE-ET: 6:50 / 7:10 pmRace HNE-ET: 9:30 pm O 20 4 4/221 Sutherland Automotive Speedway 1Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – sutherlandautomotivespeedway.ca 27-07 Pract. HNE-ET: 2:20 / 3:30 pmQualif. HNE-ET: 5:00 / 5:30 pmRace 1 HNE-ET: 8:05 pm O 15 8 5/298 Sutherland Automotive Speedway 2Saskatoon, Saskatchewan – sutherlandautomotivespeedway.ca 27-07 Race 2 HNE-ET: 10:15 pm O 13 3 Grand Prix de Trois-RivièresTrois-Rivières, Québec – gp3r.com 6-08 Pract.: 11:50 am / 1:00 pmQualif.: 4:30 / 5:10 pm R 3 14 4/328 7-08 Race: 2:18 pm Oshweken SpeedwayOhsweken, Ontario – ohswekenspeedway.ca 16-08 Pract.: 6:30 / 7:00 pmQualif. Heats : 7:30 / 8:00 pmRace: 9:35 pm Terre/Dirt 16 18 7/354 Circuit ICARMirabel, Québec – icarexperience.ca 27-08 Pract.: 10:00 / 11:00 amQualif.: 2:00 / 3:00 pmRace: 5:45 pm R Canadian Tire Motorsport ParkBowmanville, Ontario – canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 3-09 Pract.: Qualif.: R 4-09 Race: Delaware SpeedwayDelaware, Ontario – delawarespeedway.com 25-09 Pract.:

Qualif.:

Race: O

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

2021: Pinty’s Series Champion (1 victory, 3 podiums, 4 top-5 et 9 top-10 finishes in 10 events). Second championship with cars entirely prepared by Dumoulin Competition. Saw his name added for the third time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

(1 victory, 3 podiums, 4 top-5 et 9 top-10 finishes in 10 events). Second championship with cars entirely prepared by Dumoulin Competition. Saw his name added for the time to the (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards. Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution. In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

2018: Pinty’s Series Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

(3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards. 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

2014: Pinty’s Series Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

(2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards. 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

2011: Pinty’s Series Rookie of the year.

Rallycross and Road Racing

2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières).

2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

(American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

2002 : Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

: in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship. 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

