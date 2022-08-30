Brad Keselowski – Darlington II Advance

Team: No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 501.3 miles, 367 laps laps, Stages: 115-115-167

NASCAR Cup Race at Darlington – Sunday, Sept. 4 at 6 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine Sunday’s lineup.

Keselowski at Darlington

· Keselowski makes his 18th Cup start at Darlington on Sunday. He has eight top-10s and five top-five finishes in 17 starts with a 12.4 overall average finish.

· Keselowski won the fall race back in 2018, one of his five top fives overall at the track Too Tough to Tame. He’s coming off a P7 finish last fall, and finished 34th this spring after a crash 166 laps in.

· Keselowski does have three poles at Darlington – 2015, 2020, 2021 – with a 10.2 average starting position and 11 starts inside the top-10.

· He also made seven Xfinity Series starts with one win (2018) and three top-10s.

Matt McCall at Darlington

· McCall is set for his 12th Cup race on the box at Darlington where he has a 14.2 average finish with six top-10s.

· He and Kurt Busch teamed up for four top-10s in the last seven races, including a P6 finish last fall. His best finish of third came with Busch in the spring 2020 race.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Darlington:

“Darlington is one of the more challenging tracks we go to in just how hard it is to maintain and maneuver each corner perfectly for a lot of laps. It’s a long race, and having the right handling and perfect entry and exit means everything. Our focus is on improving each day over these last 10 races, and continuing to make strides to set ourselves up for more success now and in the future.”

On the Car

Kohler returns for its 10th primary race this season. Kohler is the anchor partner for the No. 6 team throughout the 2022 campaign, and will be the primary in 14 races after initially joining the RFK partner family in 2021 with eight events on the No. 6 team.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America’s oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. Kohler is a global leader in the manufacture of kitchen and bath products; engines and power systems; premier cabinetry, tile and lighting; and owner/operator of two of the world’s finest five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland.

A global force in power solutions since 1920, Kohler manufactures engines and complete power systems, including generators (portable, marine, residential, commercial and industrial), automatic transfer switches, switchgear, monitoring controls, and accessories for emergency, prime power and energy-management applications all around the world. The business is committed to reliable, leading edge power-generation products, clean energy solutions, as well as comprehensive after-sale support. Visit KohlerGenerators.com, facebook.com/KOHLERPower, and on Twitter at @KOHLERPower.