NASCAR schedule for Darlington Cook Out Southern 500 weekend

By Angela Campbell
Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick lead the field to start the NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on May 09, 2021. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

This weekend the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series head to Darlington Raceway. It will mark the beginning of the Cup Series Round of 16 in the Playoffs while the Xfinity Series has three races remaining in its regular season.

Seven drivers have secured a spot in the upcoming Xfinity Playoffs Round of 12 – AJ Allmendinger, Ty Gibbs, Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson, Josh Berry, Austin Hill and Brandon Jones.

After taking a break, the Camping World Truck Series will be back to racing on Sept. 9 at Kansas Speedway for the last Playoff race in the Round of 10. Two drivers will be eliminated and eight will advance to the Round of 8. So far, only two drivers, Grant Enfinger and Chandler Smith, have clinched a spot.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, September 3
10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series Practice – All Entries – NBC Sports Stream

10:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (Impound) Single Vehicle/1 Lap – All Entries – NBC Sports Stream

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series Practice (Groups A & B) – USA coverage at 12:30

12:50 p.m.: Cup Series Qualifying (Impound) (Groups A & B) Single Vehicle, 1 Lap, 2 Rounds – USA/MRN

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
Stages End on Laps 45/90/147 Laps = 200.8 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $1,208,129

Sunday, September 4

6 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500
Stages End on Laps 115/230/367 Laps = 501.32 Miles
USA/MRN/SiriusXM
The Purse: $7,823,733



Angela Campbell
Angela Campbell
A native of Charlotte, NC, Angela (Angie) was first introduced to racing by her father. An avid fan of NASCAR, she found a way to combine her love of racing with her passion for writing. Angie is also an award-winning member of the National Motorsports Press Association. Follow her on Twitter @angiecampbell_ for the latest NASCAR news and feature stories.
