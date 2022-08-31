Team Chevy Keys on Portland in INDYCAR Title Chase

Four Chevrolet drivers remain in contention for 2022 Driver Championship

DETROIT (Aug. 31, 2022) – One of the tightest championship fights in recent NTT INDYCAR SERIES history is coming down to the wire with this weekend’s Grand Prix of Portland set to play a huge role in the final standings.

Four Team Chevy drivers are part of the top-seven that remain alive for this year’s INDYCAR Championship heading into Portland, and all are within 58 points.

A maximum of 54 points are available at each of the final two races – Portland and the finale next weekend at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca: 50 points for a race win, one point each for pole position and leading one lap, plus two points for leading the most laps in the race.

Chevrolet-powered drivers in contention heading into Portland are:

· First: Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet, Team Penske – 482 points – one win, four poles, 10 top-fives (the latter two are most in INDYCAR this year); he won the 2019 Portland round and was the pole-winner in 2019

· Second: Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet, Team Penske – 479 points – five wins (most in INDYCAR this year), one pole, seven top-fives

· Sixth: Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Freightliner Chevrolet, Team Penske – 428 points – two wins, two poles, seven top-fives

· Seventh: Pato O’Ward, No. 5 McLaren Chevrolet, Arrow McLaren SP – 424 points – two wins, one pole, seven top-fives

Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevrolet

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet

In the race for the Engine Manufacturer Championship, Chevrolet leads on the strength of 10 victories and 11 pole positions in 15 races.

The 12-turn, 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway presents a number of challenges and can catch out any of the championship contenders at numerous spots. Most notable is the tight frontstretch chicane, which has played havoc with many INDYCAR entries since the series returned to the circuit in 2018 after a 10-year absence.

With little elevation, the challenge of PIR continues with a number of slow- and medium-speed corners throughout the lap.

“This is one of the most competitive championship races we’ve seen in INDYCAR in quite some time,” said Rob Buckner, Chevrolet Program Manager for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. “Portland takes on more importance for that reason. Getting through the first chicane at the start can make all the difference not just for the race, but for the championship as well. Our teams collected significant test mileage last week, which gives us valuable data to get ready for a challenging weekend. It’s been a strong season but there’s no letting up for the last two races of the season.”

Chevrolet and the NTT INDYCAR Series head west for the Grand Prix of Portland, which starts at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 4. The race will air live starting at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, the Peacock streaming service, IndyCar Radio Network affiliates and SiriusXM IndyCar Nation (Channel 160). Live timing and scoring will be available at racecontrol.indycar.com.

BY THE NUMBERS: Chevrolet in INDYCAR

· 1: Chevrolet’s position in the INDYCAR Engine Manufacturer standings after 15 races

· 2: Consecutive front-row starts in the Indianapolis 500 for Rinus Veekay of Ed Carpenter Racing

· 3: Races for INDYCAR at Portland after a 10-year absence from 2008-2017

· 4: Consecutive victories by Chevrolet to open the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won the pole and race at St. Petersburg. Penske teammate Josef Newgarden won at Texas and Long Beach, and Pato O’Ward was victorious at Barber Motorsport Park for Arrow McLaren SP

· 6: Different Chevrolet drivers to win races dating to the start of 2020. Scott McLaughlin was the most recent at St. Petersburg

· 6: Number of Manufacturer Championships in the NTT INDYCAR Series since 2012

· 6: Number of Team Chevy Driver/Entrant championships since 2012

· 14: Consecutive seasons with at least one win by Will Power, including past 11 with Chevrolet. He won at Belle Isle in 2022

· 26: Wins by Will Power since 2012. All have come with Chevrolet, giving him the most of any driver with same manufacturer

· 42: Pole starts by Will Power since 2012 in a Chevrolet-powered car, most of any driver

· 105: Chevrolet victories in NTT INDYCAR SERIES since 2012

· 115: Earned poles by Chevrolet since 2012

· 180: NTT INDYCAR SERIES races as V6 engine supplier since 2012 return to INDYCAR

