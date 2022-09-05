Burton Finishes 21st at Darlington

Harrison Burton and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team came away from the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway with a 21st-place finish.

Burton, driving a Mustang that celebrated the 50th year of Motorcraft and recognized long-time Ford employee Terri Barricello, started the Labor Day weekend classic from 28th place. He had worked his way up to 24th when the Competition Caution flag flew at Lap 35.

Back on the track after a pit stop, he moved into the top 20 for the first time but faded to one lap behind the leader, when the first 115-lap Stage came to a close.

Burton was running two laps behind the leaders as the laps in Stage Two began winding down. A caution flag late in the Stage gave the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team a chance to take the wave-around in an attempt to move to just one lap back.

Burton held on over the final laps of the second Stage to end that segment in 26th place and just one lap behind.

In the third segment of the race, the No. 21 Mustang twice was in position to claim the free pass and rejoin the lead lap, but the caution flags didn’t fly when the Motorcraft/Quick Lane team needed them.

Still Burton was able to run in the top 20 before falling to 21st in the closing laps as Erik Jones drove the famed No. 43 to its first victory at Darlington since 1967.

Eddie Wood said he was happy for his long-time rivals and friends on the 43 team, particularly Richard Petty and Dale Inman.

“Our family has been friends with the Pettys and Dale Inman all my life,” Wood said. “I talk on the phone to Dale almost every day, especially since the pandemic started and we didn’t get to see each other every week.

“My family knows what this win means to them, and we’re really happy for Richard and Dale and that whole organization.

“It was a good night for the whole sport.”

The No. 21 team now heads to Kansas Speedway for next Sunday’s Hollywood Casino 400.

