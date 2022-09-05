Toyota Gazoo Racing North America NHRA Indianapolis Post-Race Report – 09.05.22

TOYOTA SWEEPS U.S. NATIONALS WEEKEND

Capps, Brown win first U.S. Nationals trophies as team owners

INDIANAPOLIS (September 5, 2022) – Antron Brown and Ron Capps scored their first U.S. Nationals wins as team owners in NHRA on Monday. Capps scored his elusive first U.S. Nationals Wally, while Brown earned his fourth.

Their wins helped secure a Toyota weekend sweep after Steve Torrence and Capps won the Top Fuel and Funny Car all-star Callouts earlier in the weekend. A Toyota driver has now gone to the winner’s circle in three consecutive NHRA events.

Toyota Post-Race Recap

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series

Indianapolis Raceway Park

Race 16 of 22

TOYOTA TOP FUEL FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Antron Brown Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Winner W. 3.720 v. 3.737(Tatum) W. 3.736 v. 6.419(S. Torrence) W. 3.698 v. 3.714(Ashley) W. 3.706 v. 3.714(B. Force) Justin Ashley Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.690 v. 3.788(Langdon) W. 3.697 v. 3.751(B. Torrence) L. 3.714 v. 3.698(Brown) Doug Kalitta Mac Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Semi-Finals W. 3.713 v. 3.727(Millican) W. 3.802 v. 3.989(Salinas) L. 6.518 v. 3.676(B. Force) Steve Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.693 v. 3.774(Prock) L. 6.419 v. 3.736(Brown) Billy Torrence Capco Contractors Toyota Top Fuel Dragster Second Round W. 3.740 v. 5.129(Pruett) L. 3.751 v. 3.697(Ashley) Shawn Langdon DHL Toyota Top Fuel Dragster First Round L. 3.788 v. 3.690(Ashley)

TOYOTA FUNNY CAR FINISHING POSITIONS

Name Car Final Result Round-by-Round Ron Capps NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Winner W. 3.886 v. 3.982(Creasy Jr.) W. 3.883 v. 4.458(Todd) W. 3.887 v. 8.995(J. Force) W. 3.913 v. 7.649(Hight) J.R. Todd DHL Toyota GR Supra Funny Car Second Round W. 3.856 v. 7.086(Pedregon) L. 4.458 v. 3.883(Capps) Alexis DeJoria Bandero Tequila Toyota GR Supra Funny Car First Round L. Foul – Red Light v. 3.881

TOYOTA QUOTES

ANTRON BROWN, Matco Tools Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, AB Motorsports

Final Result: Winner

How surreal is this moment for you?

“It’s unbelievable. Thank the God above. All of the prayers, all of the hard work in this Matco Tools, Lucas Oil, Toyota, SiriusXM, Hangsterfer’s Dragster. We are making it happen. We have been working so hard for this. To be in Indy, hometown – I live eight miles from the track. I’m super proud of my team. They did an incredible job. Tough matchup against Brittany (Force), really tough one in the semifinals against Justin (Ashley) and the Phillips Connect team. We did it. We brought it home.”

RON CAPPS, NAPA AUTO PARTS Toyota GR Supra Funny Car, Ron Capps Motorsports

Final Result: Winner

What does this mean to you?

“There are so many neat things that have happened in my life this year. Look across our car, the littlest, smallest logo – people wanted to be a part of this team, part of what you are doing. NAPA Auto Parts, this week of NAPA Auto Care. Toyota, Paul Doleshal, Slugger (Labbe) – they took a chance on what I’m doing. I’m living a dream. I have my own small business and to have all of these people. We have been trying to win this. My wife (Shelly) has been through – I’ve tried to win this a long time with her here. She’s adamant about everyone sitting in the same seat, the same place. It’s going to be a large one tonight, but all of those NAPA Auto Care people across the country – this is who that is for. Kids don’t stop dreaming. Everything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

JUSTIN ASHLEY, Phillips Connect Toyota Top Fuel Dragster, Davis Motorsports

Final Result: Semi-Finals

How was your race?

“I thought we had a great weekend. This was my first US Nationals in full force with five qualifying sessions and racing on Monday. It was a long weekend with a lot happening on and off the track, the most important moment this weekend was the announcement of our extension with Phillips Connect. I am so grateful we have an opportunity to keep working with them. The Phillips Connect Toyota Vita C Energy racecar ran great and we just came up a little short in a really close drag race in the semifinals. I am really proud of this team. Throughout the whole weekend they worked extraordinarily hard. Mike Green and Tommy DeLago were awesome. Heading into the Countdown we have a really good race car.”

