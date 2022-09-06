Brad Keselowski – Kansas II Advance

Team: No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Matt McCall

Twitter: @RFK6Team, @RFKRacing and @keselowski

Race Format: 400 miles, 267 laps, Stages: 80-85-102

NASCAR Cup Race at Kansas – Sunday, Sept. 11 at 3 p.m. ET on USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

· The traditional weekend schedule returns this weekend with practice and qualifying on deck for Saturday in group format, which will determine Sunday’s lineup.

Keselowski at Kansas

· Keselowski makes his 26th Cup start at Kansas on Sunday. It is one of 11 tracks where he holds multiple wins, with trips to victory lane in 2011 and 2019. He carries an average finish of 11.6 and is coming off a 14th-place run in the spring.

· He has three top fives in the last five races including a runner-up finish in the first race in 2020, followed by a P4 finish later that year, and a third-place run last season.

· He has an average starting position of 10.4 with two career poles (2015, 2021).

· He also made a combined 10 starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series with one win and five combined top-10s.

Matt McCall at Kansas

· McCall will be atop the box for his 16th Cup race from Kansas. He has five top-10s with a best finish of fourth (twice – 2019, 2021).

· McCall’s average qualifying position is 16.8 with five starts inside the top 10.

QUOTE WORTHY

Keselowski on racing at Kansas:

“Kansas is one of those places that offers so much running room and carries a ton of speed all the way around. This stretch of returning to tracks for the second time will be important as we continue to build on our notebook daily. Proud to have our friends at Solomon Plumbing back on board, and have certainly enjoyed our partnership together this season.”

Last Time Out

Keselowski was on the right side of pit strategy Sunday night at Darlington, ultimately driving to a seventh-place finish in the Kohler Generators Ford for his fourth top-10 of 2022.

On the Car

Solomon Plumbing returns to the No. 6 machine for its fourth primary race. They originally joined the RFK fold as the primary for the Bristol Dirt race and Gateway, and were again the primary in the second Atlanta race.

About Solomon Plumbing

