McDowell and WISE-EV Partner Again at Kansas Speedway

No. 34 Team Looks to Add Another Top-10 to Season Tally

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 6, 2022) – Michael McDowell and WISE-EV started their partnership strong. The team was up front during the NASCAR All-Star event at the Texas Motor Speedway and again at the WWT Raceway when McDowell had a career-best number of laps led. Heading into Kansas Speedway this weekend, McDowell and the WISE-EV Charging team are looking for another great race and even better finish for the new Front Row Motorsports (FRM) partner.

“Some of our better finishes of the season have been at intermediate tracks, and tracks that we have visited for the second time,” commented McDowell. “When we look back at our notes from the spring here at Kansas, given the track conditions, we know what changes to make in order to capitalize on a great finish.”

“We didn’t finish the way we had wanted with our last race with WISE-EV on board at Gateway,” continued McDowell. “But we ran up front through the beginning and middle stages of the race. We just need to finish it off and give WISE-EV a great result. It is awesome when a new partner joins us for multiple races. Now, we are ready to give them a top-10. We just need to keep doing what we have in the recent weeks, and it should all come together.”

McDowell and his WISE-EV Ford Mustang team will race in Kansas this Sunday at 3:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on USA.

ABOUT WISE-EV

WISE Power is changing the way the world uses energy through innovative storage and fast EV charging technology. The Las Vegas-based company provides solutions for home, business, industry and utility-scale applications with forward-thinking system design and comprehensive support infrastructure. For more information visit getwisepower.com and wise-ev.com.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.