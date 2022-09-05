Buescher Finishes 26th in Darlington

Kansas up Next on NASCAR Schedule

DARLINGTON, S.C. (Sept. 4, 2022) – In a long 500-mile race at Darlington Raceway Sunday night, Chris Buescher drove to a 26th-place finish in the Fifth Third Bank Ford.

The Texas native rolled off from the 25th position after qualifying on Saturday. He would finish 30th in the opening stage after light rain fell at the wave of the green flag. From there, the No. 17 fell multiple laps down as ill handling and poorly-timed yellow flags dominated the middle of Buescher’s race.

He finished 25th in stage two, and was able to take the wave around to get back to one lap down. From there, he was never able to get back on the lead lap, and crossed the line 26th.

Kansas Speedway hosts race No. 2 in the NASCAR Playoffs next Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Race coverage will air on USA Network, and on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.