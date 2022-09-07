LoJack to Partner with Zeigler Auto Group, Josh Bilicki for Three Races in 2022

Leading stolen vehicle recovery and connected-car technology solution to be showcased at Bristol, Texas and Homestead-Miami Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (September 7, 2022) – Spire Motorsports announced today that leading stolen vehicle recovery and connected-car solution – LoJack – will partner with Zeigler Auto Group aboard Josh Bilicki’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for three NASCAR Cup Series races in 2022, beginning with the September 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

LoJack will also be featured aboard Bilicki’s Chevy Camaro later in the season at the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway and again for the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

In 2022, LoJack joined Solera’s product portfolio suite after Spireon was acquired by Solera.

“This multi-race sponsorship is indicative of LoJack’s longstanding relationship with Zeigler Auto Group,” said Alberto Cairo, Solera’s Managing Director of Vehicle and Fleet solutions. “We’re excited about this continued partnership and the opportunities that have come with it.”

The LoJack-Zeigler partnership initially started with Zeigler’s desire to combat increased theft that occurred during the COVID pandemic. Once the Zeigler team learned more about LoJack’s “make money, save money, retain customers” solution, they quickly enabled sales and asset management efficiency through the LoJack dealer app while also driving profit and retention through the F&I (finance and insurance) office and post-sale marketing via the LoJack consumer app.

“We are proud to expand our ongoing partnership with the Zeigler organization through this exciting sponsorship,” said Brian Skutta, Spireon’s President of Automotive. “It is a testament to the way our teams have been able to work together to tackle business challenges while driving incremental profit and efficiency. We truly appreciate the confidence Aaron Zeigler, Sam D’Arc and Josh Bilicki have in LoJack and want to thank the Zeigler team for how we’ve been able to reach new heights together.”

“Zeigler Auto Group’s partnership with LoJack, on and off the track, shows the strong, ongoing commitment to our customers by offering added security functionality and peace of mind that only LoJack can provide,” said Aaron Zeigler, President of Zeigler Automotive Group. “LoJack provides our customers with state-of-the-art technology while steering positive relationships through industry-leading security and connection systems.”

Bilicki, a Richfield, Wis., native has been a regular on NASCAR’s premier circuit for the last several seasons, while also making select starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The 27-year-old veteran racer logged a season best 16th-place finish in the March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“It’s exciting to see the partnership between LoJack and Zeigler Auto Group come together at the racetrack,” said Bilicki. “LoJack products are installed in every vehicle Zeigler sells so this program is an authentic extension of that relationship. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is always a fan favorite, so we’re thrilled to kick things off at the ‘Last Great Coliseum.’ Even better, we get to race the LoJack/Zeigler Auto Group Chevy Camaro again later this season at Texas and Homestead.”

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race from Bristol Motor Speedway will be televised live on USA Saturday, September 17 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The 29th of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About LoJack

LoJack, a Solera company, is a leading connected car solution. Built for dealers and their customers, it features industry-leading technology that provides efficient lot management, increases aftermarket sales, boosts customer retention, and protects vehicles. With real-time visibility and rich data insights that enhance key facets of the dealership, LoJack provides more than just theft protection. For consumers, LoJack keeps vehicles and loved ones safe with 24/7 GPS monitoring technology and speeding alerts, trip history, and theft assistance that recovers stolen vehicles with a high recovery rate. In 2022, LoJack was acquired by Solera, the global leader in vehicle lifecycle management. For more information, visit www.lojack.com.

About Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 78 franchises across 35 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company. The Kalamazoo, Mich.,-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, a Carquest Auto Parts store, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,300 people, ranking among the top one percent of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and -operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Chicago and Michigan.

About Spire Motorsports

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. In 2022, Spire Motorsports will field two full-time NASCAR Cup Series entries. Corey LaJoie will drive the team’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in NASCAR’s premier series for the entire 2022 campaign while Josh Bilicki and Landon Cassill will split time in the team’s No. 77 entry. The team also fields a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team in select events.

Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season of competition when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.