Petty GMS & Ty Dillon to Promote Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor On No. 42 Chevrolet

STATESVILLE, North Carolina (Sept. 7, 2022) – Petty GMS is proud to announce a promising partnership with Sunseeker Resorts and Ty Dillon, which will be formally unveiled for the Hollywood Casino 400 race weekend at Kansas Speedway. Owned and operated by Allegiant Travel Company, Sunseeker Resorts aims at providing guests with a luxury getaway experience that is unmatched in the industry. As a newly emerging brand and largest new-build resort in all of Florida, Sunseeker plans on making a big statement with their first resort set to open next year in Charlotte Harbor, Florida.

Newly-appointed President & COO Micah Richins is pleased to partner with the most recent winning team in the NASCAR Cup Series. “We at Sunseeker Resorts couldn’t be more excited to build upon our relationship with Petty GMS by promoting our Charlotte Harbor resort on the racetrack,” says Richins.“When we first heard about this opportunity, our team jumped on it, because we feel that the traveling NASCAR fan base would find our resort as a top-notch experience when it comes to planning their next vacations. We look forward to hosting them, as well as many other guests, beginning next year.”

Sunseeker Resorts will be hosting a highly anticipated grand opening celebration of their flagship resort when they open in late spring/summer of 2023. Highlights of the 22 waterfront acre luxury destination include plenty of options for fine dining, night life, poolside entertainment, retail stores, a hotel-guest only exclusive 18-hole golf course, and much, much more. The resort is located just ten minutes from Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), where guests will enjoy convenient access to and from their flights. Punta Gorda and the surrounding Florida airports service more than 60 nonstop Allegiant destinations throughout the United States.

“I’m proud to represent Sunseeker Resorts on my No. 42 Chevy this weekend in Kansas. After learning about their big plans for a grand unveiling next year, I believe that their group along with their parent company of Allegiant has a lot of great synergy for the future. Having the opportunity to promote the Charlotte Harbor location on our race car will be a great way to help get the word out, and I’m certainly looking forward to spreading that message with our Petty GMS team!” exclaimed Dillon.

Fans can watch the No. 42 Sunseeker Resorts Chevrolet make its on-track debut at Kansas Speedway on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET on the USA Network. For more news, coverage, and behind-the-scenes content, follow Petty GMS across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok.

Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is conveniently located at 4949 Tamiami Trail Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980 and is now accepting reservations for May 2023. For more information or to make a reservation at Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com or call (833) 909-5700. For the most up-to-date news and information, please follow the hotel on Instagram @sunseekerresorts.

About Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor:

Opening in 2023, Florida’s newest luxury resort located in Charlotte Harbor is the first resort property of Sunseeker Resorts, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allegiant Travel Company. Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor occupies over 22 waterfront acres with 785 guest rooms, including 189 Signature Sunsuites™. Set upon the Peace River and Florida Gulf Coast, this premier resort offers 20 original food and beverage concepts; including seven stand-alone restaurants, eleven bars and lounges, two poolside offerings and a 25,000-square-foot multi-dining experience. Additional hotel amenities include a waterfront promenade, two unique rooftop and waterfront pool experiences, 60,000-square-feet of combined convention space, full-service spa and salon, a 7,100-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with four group exercise studios with specialty instructor lead classes, three retail and market shops, and an 18-hole championship level golf club exclusive to hotel guests only. The resort is conveniently located within a short drive of Punta Gorda, Fort Myers, Sarasota, St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Tampa airports. For more information, visit www.sunseekerresorts.com. Follow us on Instagram: @sunseekerresorts and like us on Facebook: @sunseekerresorts.

About Allegiant:

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant’s fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic round trip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com.

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, please visit www.pettygms.com.

