Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Kansas II

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs rolls on this weekend at Kansas Speedway, where Jack Roush has nine wins all-time and four in the NCS.

NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas

Sunday, Sept. 11 | 3 p.m. ET

USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Follow the Yellow Brick Road

Overall, RFK has started 177 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 76 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.9.

Winning at Kansas

RFK swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned RFK’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. RFK’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for RFK.

Tale of the Tape

RFK has started 108 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 36 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.6 and has led 970 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.

RFK Kansas Wins

2002 Burton NXS

2003 Wood Truck

2004 Edwards Truck

2005 Martin Cup

2007 Biffle Cup

2007 Darnell Truck

2010 Biffle Cup

2012-2 Kenseth Cup

2012 Stenhouse NXS