Roush Fenway Keselowski Weekly Advance | Kansas II

The second race of the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs rolls on this weekend at Kansas Speedway, where Jack Roush has nine wins all-time and four in the NCS.
NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas
Sunday, Sept. 11 | 3 p.m. ET
USA, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90
· Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang
· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang
Follow the Yellow Brick Road
Overall, RFK has started 177 races across the three national series, earning nine wins, 41 top-five finishes, 76 top-10 finishes and has an overall average finish of 14.9.
Winning at Kansas
RFK swept both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NCS races at Kansas in the fall of 2012 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Matt Kenseth. Stenhouse became the sixth driver to win at the track for the organization via his Xfinity victory.
NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin earned RFK’s first NCS win at Kansas in 2005 and former driver Greg Biffle bested the 1.5-mile track in 2007 and 2010. RFK’s first overall win at Kansas came in 2002 via Jeff Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Three drivers (Jon Wood in 2003, Carl Edwards in 2004 and Erik Darnell in 2007) have won in the NCWTS at Kansas for RFK.
Tale of the Tape
RFK has started 108 NCS races at Kansas, recording four victories, 20 top-five finishes, 36 top-10 finishes, an average finish of 16.6 and has led 970 laps. Kenseth earned the most recent victory at Kansas in the fall of 2012.
RFK Kansas Wins
2002 Burton NXS
2003 Wood Truck
2004 Edwards Truck
2005 Martin Cup
2007 Biffle Cup
2007 Darnell Truck
2010 Biffle Cup
2012-2 Kenseth Cup
2012 Stenhouse NXS