Carson Hocevar – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Kansas Lottery 200 | Kansas Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, September 9 | Kansas City, Kan. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on the final Round of 10 race Friday night at Kansas: “Our No. 42 Worldwide Express team knows what we have to do to keep our championship hopes alive this week in Kansas. We showed solid speed to fight from the back in the spring and we think the mile-and-a-half program at Niece Motorsports is our strong suit. Friday night will be all about execution and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Hocevar at Kansas Speedway: Hocevar makes his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Friday night at Kansas Speedway. He ran to a 16th-place finish in May and placed 11th in his debut at the 1.5-mile oval in 2021.

Friday night’s race in Kansas marks Hocevar’s 50th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

Honor a Cancer Hero: In coordination with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation, the third-annual Honor a Cancer Hero has raised over $106,000 this year. Carson Hocevar will honor Alissa Cherry of Long Island, N.Y. on the name rail of his No. 42 Worldwide Express Silverado Friday night in Kansas.

Last Time Out – Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Start 12th / Finish 10th): “Our No. 42 team wanted to come out and have a good run for Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners tonight, but we missed the setup a bit. We were struggling at times and had no grip after 20 laps into the run. I’m excited to go back to a mile-and-a-half [track] which seems to be more of our bread and butter. We’ll move on and get ourselves ready for Kansas.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

Media Inquiries: media@niecemotorsports.com www.niecemotorsports.com

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

Follow Carson Hocevar on Instagram and on the web: @CarsonHocevar / CarsonHocevar.com