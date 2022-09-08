Dean Thompson – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Kansas Lottery 200 | Kansas Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, September 9 | Kansas City, Kan. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Dean Thompson (Anaheim, Calif.) | Crew Chief: Ryan Salomon

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @deanthompsonr

Thompson on returning to Kansas Speedway: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to getting back on-track following a three-week layoff. I learned a lot in the spring race and track position is going to be key Friday night, so we’re focused on putting a solid qualifying effort together. We’re confident in the Chevrolet Silverado that we’re bringing and we’ll continue to add to the notebook on these intermediate tracks.”

Thompson at Kansas Speedway: Thompson makes his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway in Friday night’s Kansas Lottery 200. He ran to a 22nd-place finish in his Kansas debut in May.

Thompson produced an eighth-place finish after starting 12th in last October’s ARCA Menards Series race at Kansas.

On the Truck: Thompson will pilot the No. 40 Worldwide Express/GlobalTranz/Unishippers Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas.

Honor a Cancer Hero: In coordination with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation and NASCAR Foundation, the third-annual Honor a Cancer Hero has raised over $106,000 this year. Dean Thompson will honor Peggy L. Grigsby of Cincinnati, Ohio on the name rail of his No. 40 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Friday night in Kansas.

Last Time Out – Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond (Start: 29th / Finish: 35th): “We had a solid Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado tonight, unfortunately an alternator belt issue kept us from making a push for a top-20 finish. I wish we could have had a better result for Worldwide Express and all of its carrier partners on board with us and we’ll look to shake off this stretch of bad luck at Kansas.”

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

