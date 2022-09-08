Bayley Currey – Kansas Lottery 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – Kansas Lottery 200 | Kansas Speedway (134 Laps / 201 Miles)

Friday, September 9 | Kansas City, Kan. | 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey (Driftwood, Texas) | Crew Chief: Wally Rogers

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Currey on his return to the Truck Series Friday night at Kansas: “I’m super thankful to be working with Niece Motorsports again. We brought a lot of speed last year together at Kansas and I’m looking forward to trying to recapture that Friday night in our No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado.”

Currey at Kansas Speedway: Currey makes his ninth NASCAR National Series start at Kansas Speedway Friday night and his fourth Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile oval. He has one Cup Series start (2019), four Xfinity Series starts, and three Truck Series starts over the past four seasons.

Currey makes his 31st NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and 12th start with Niece Motorsports Friday night. He ran to a career-best 12th-place finish at Kansas in 2021 in the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet after starting 26th.

In his 30 career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts, Currey owns an average finish of 23.2 with a pair of top-10 finishes coming at Phoenix (2017) and Michigan (2019).

On the Truck: Currey will pilot the No. 44 Niece Equipment Chevrolet Silverado Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

About Niece Motorsports

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

www.niecemotorsports.com