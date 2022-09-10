GMS Racing NCWTS Race Recap: Kansas Speedway II

Grant Enfinger, No. 23 Allegiant Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 12TH

FINISH: 5TH

POINTS: 7TH

Quote: Well, Grant Enfinger won the first race in this round and brought the same truck back [from last race], so we expected you to be pretty good. You ended up with a Top-5, but what were you guys lacking tonight?

“Yeah, just a little bit of a struggle at the drop of the green flag, but Jeff Hensley and our pit crew made some great adjustments and gained us some great positions on pit road. We got into a Top-5 situation there after that first pit stop, I feel like. I was hoping that we could have contended for a win for our Cancer Heroes, Anastasia and Kären, and also Allegiant Travel, but a Top-5, we’ll take it, and all eyes are on Bristol now, that’s the only race that matters to me now.”

Yeah, you told me that’s the only race that you are thinking about not looking past it. How important is it for you to go out there and get that first race win in this next round of the playoffs?

“Obviously, that’s all of our goals for next week. But really, your strategy changes based on how Bristol goes, so it doesn’t do us any good to look past Bristol at this point. I definitely feel that there’s a great opportunity for us. Bristol has been great for me in the past; I ran second there last year, but it’s been really good for GMS Racing the last few years. They’ve got a couple wins there, so hopefully we can go out and give them another one.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Sevwins Chevrolet Silverado RST

START: 27TH

FINISH: 26TH

POINTS: 24TH

Quote: “Tonight showed some promise, but it felt that every time we would catch a break, we’d have it taken away from us. Overall, we didn’t quite have the balance that I was hoping for, so it’s a bit frustrating on that end, but I’m proud of the fight of these guys and what they do every week to bring the best trucks that they can. Thankful to everyone at GMS Racing and Sevwins, and now I’m focusing forward on what’s ahead of us at Bristol.”

ABOUT GMS RACING:

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series operating the No. 23 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado RSTs, as well as the ARCA Menards Series with the No. 43 Chevrolet SS. Since the team was formed in 2012, GMS Racing has won five titles across multiple series, including the 2016 and 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship, the 2015 ARCA Menards Series championship, as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA Menards Series East championships. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. including operations for GMS Fabrication. The GMS Racing campus also houses operations for Petty GMS, a two car full-time NASCAR Cup Series team formed in 2021.

