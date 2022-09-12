LTK Insulation Technologies Mustang Steady Progress Undone by Late Issue

Watkins Glen, NEW YORK – September 12, 2022 – The LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing team have endured a testing time this season in TA2. The team can look back on Round 10 of the 2022 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship as one of steady progress, marred by a late mechanical issue.

Piloting the distinctive yellow No. 97 LTK Ford Mustang in the Franklin Road Apparel Classic was former Ironman Tom Sheehan. The LTK Ford Mustang had been fully rebuilt after suffering significant damage at the Music City Grand Prix in Nashville. Watkins Glen was the team’s first chance to shake down the car. Official qualifying for TA2 saw Tom position the car in P24 out of 43 competitors however a component failure on Tom’s second flyer lap would find the LTK machine with flat spot tires. Team strategy confidently took the penalty for replacement of qualifying tires for the race and was gridded at the rear of the 43 car field.

The Watkins Glen TA2 race was a stop-start affair with a full-course caution as early as Lap 1. Another full-course yellow on Lap 19 closed up the field for the second time; the rough-and-tumble TA2 racing was on full display. In his typically determined and methodical fashion Tom improved his positions throughout the race and moved up to P17. He was lapping faster than several cars ahead of him before a mechanical issue stymied his progress and forced him into the pits and into early retirement. The end result was simply not a fair reflection of Tom’s efforts behind the wheel.

Tom was his usual stoic self when our reporter caught up with him after the race, “In the end we had a little mechanical problem with the car. We pitted and the guys tried to figure it out but we’ll need to take a closer look. The guys did a great job. This place is tough on the cars. It was a tough day but we’ll see everyone at Virginia International Raceway.”

The broadcast of the Franklin Road Apparel TA2 Classic will air on CBS Sports Network on Wednesday, September 14 at 7:00 p.m. ET, with an encore presentation later that evening at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Next up for the LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing team is a trip to Virginia International Raceway for the Mission Foods VIR Speed Tour October 6 to 9.

Keep up with Trans Am driver Tom Sheehan on social media – Facebook page is Damon Racing; Instagram is TomSheehanTA97 and Twitter follow @TomTA2_97.

For more information on LTK Insulation Technologies please visit the website online at https://ltkinsulationtechnologies.com/

About LTK Insulation Technologies:

Putting LTK insulation jackets & covers to work on your project saves your firm real money and time. The LTK Insulation products are so fast and easy. Installation is as fast as identification. Our carefully designed products line allows; fast, sure fit, 100% clean, no tool installation. Product designed for; balance valves, control valves, flex hoses, in line specialties, couplings, quick connects, unions, zone pumps. Your imagination is the only limit….GOLTK!