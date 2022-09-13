Aric Almirola Bringing Ford’s BlueOval City to Bristol Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Annual Cup Series Night Race

Ford NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola will be racing in Saturday’s annual Bristol Night Race with BlueOval City on the hood of his No. 10 Mustang.

BlueOval City is a 3600-acre campus covering six square miles in western Tennessee and will produce Ford’s next all-new electric truck and batteries to power future Ford and Lincoln vehicles when it opens in 2025.

Ford, together with its partner, SK On, is investing $5.6 billion in Blue Oval City, creating 6,000 jobs in West Tennessee at one of the largest manufacturing campuses in U.S. history.

DEARBORN, MI, September 13, 2022 – Aric Almirola is used to having the iconic Ford blue oval on his stock car every week, but for Saturday’s annual Bristol Night Race he’s going to have more than just a decal as a full BlueOval City wrap takes up residence on his No. 10 Mustang.

Announced one year ago as a key component to Ford’s electric future, BlueOval City is located in Stanton, TN, over a six square mile area that will produce Ford’s next all-new electric truck. The $5.6 billion investment will result in one of the largest auto manufacturing campuses in U.S. history and the assembly plant will be designed to be carbon neutral from the start of production in 2025.

“Ford is enthusiastically embracing an electric future and BlueOval City is going to be at the forefront of this new era,” said Kel Kearns, Electric Vehicle Center plant manager at BlueOval City. “We know how much Tennessean’s love motorsports, so to be on Aric’s car this weekend for one of the most popular events of the season is a wonderful way to spread the message of who we are and the arrival of BlueOval City.”

Almirola, who is in his fifth season driving for Stewart-Haas Racing and 11th year overall with Ford, has three career Cup Series wins. After saying at the start of the season that this would be his final year as a full-time competitor, he announced two weeks ago that he will be returning in 2023.

“One of the things I’ve learned during my time driving in NASCAR is that when you become a Ford driver, you become part of the Ford family,” said Almirola. “We know how important electrification is to Ford’s future and after driving vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E, I can see why. I’m excited to represent BlueOval City and hope I can give them a good run on Saturday night in Bristol.”

In addition to producing electric trucks, the BlueOval City campus will also include a BlueOval SK battery plant that will produce batteries for future Ford and Lincoln vehicles.

BlueOval City is part of a larger $11.4 billion manufacturing investment by Ford and SK On to build both BlueOval City in West Tennessee and BlueOval SK Battery Park in Central Kentucky, which will create 11,000 jobs between the two campuses.

Saturday’s Bristol Night Race is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on USA Network. In addition, it can be heard on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR radio.

To learn more about BlueOval City, please visit: BlueOval City – Tennessee (ford.com)

About Ford Performance

Ford’s racing program is part of the Ford Performance organization based in Dearborn, Mich. It is responsible for major racing operations globally, including NASCAR (Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series), IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, FIA World Rally Championship, Virgin Australia Supercars, Formula Drift, NHRA Funny Car, off-road desert racing, and sportsman drag racing. In addition, the organization also oversees the development of Ford’s racing engines, as well as the outreach programs with all Ford Clubs and Ford enthusiasts. For more information regarding Ford racing’s activities, please visit www.fordperformance.com, www.facebook/FordPerformance, Ford Performance on Instagram and @FordPerformance on Twitter.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company is available at corporate.ford.com.