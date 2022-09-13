Stock Car Pro Series and WSC Sports Bring AI Generated Race Highlights to Motorsport Fans in Brazil

Tel Aviv, Israel and Sao Paulo, Brazil — September 13, 2022 — Stock Car Pro Series, the leading Brazilian motorsport company, and WSC Sports, the global leader in AI sports video technology, today announced a partnership bringing AI and machine learning video highlights to stock car fans across Brazil and Latin America via social media and digital properties.

Since the checkered flag was waved during the recent race in the Velocitta race track in São Paulo, Stock Car Pro Series has utilized WSC Sports’ machine learning platform to automatically create race highlights in real-time, saving valuable time and improving workflow. In addition to creating video at speed and scale, highlights can be tailored by Stock Car to serve every type of race fan, with the goal of increasing fan engagement and maximizing brand sponsorship opportunities.

The WSC Sports platform works by analyzing and indexing Stock Car race actions in real-time, then cropping and applying graphics to videos, to create personalized highlights that can be delivered across Stock Car Pro Series’ social media and digital properties.

“The partnership with WSC Sports is strategic for us. Being able to automatically create highlights of our Stock Car Pro Series races and drivers is a game changer for us and for our fans. Stock Car is always looking to innovate and use the best technology to improve the content delivery for our fans.” said Guga Carvalho, Marketing Director of Stock Car Pro Series.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Stock Car Pro Series in Brazil to help them innovate the fan viewing experience, within Brazil and the entire LATAM region. From the start of every race to the photo finish, motor sports fans will feel like they are live on the track and part of the action thanks to the power of AI,” said Raul Fernandez, Business Development North America, WSC Sports.

The relationship with Stock Car Pro Series is the latest partnership in LATAM for WSC Sports as the region becomes a focal point of its expansion. The technology company also works with the media conglomerate Grupo Globo in Brazil, and other broadcasters, leagues and teams in the region. Motorsport is a growing focus for WSC Sports, with recent partnerships with NASCAR, NTT INDYCAR Series, Extreme E and more.

About WSC Sports

WSC Sports automates the creation and distribution of highlights for over 250 leagues and broadcast partners across the globe, including the NBA, ESPN, Globo, DirectTV, NASCAR, YouTubeTV, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, and DAZN.

Utilizing advanced AI and Machine Learning technologies the WSC Sports proprietary platform analyzes live sports broadcasts, identifies each and every event that occurs in a game, and in real-time creates and publishes customized short-form videos. This enables sports media rights owners to maximize the use of their content, creating new revenue streams and a personalized fan experience on every platform for every type of fan.

About Stock Car Pro Series

Created in 1979, the Stock Car Pro Series is the main racing series in South American motorsport. Throughout its history, the main names of Brazilian motor sport have taken part on its grids, generating disputes that have made the series a benchmark for competitiveness in the continent.

In the 2022 season, icons such as Rubens Barrichello, Nelson Piquet Jr., Tony Kanaan, Ricardo Zonta and Felipe Massa compete in the series, in addition to other great names listed among the main drivers of the international sports scene. With races broadcast to more than 80 countries and bringing together more than 200 brands, Stock Car is a main hub of B2B and B2C relationship and experience for the Brazilian sports market.

Since the end of 2021, Stock Car has neutralized its events through carbon credits in a partnership with Orma, a Brazilian company specializing in capturing and investing resources on the preservation of areas such as the Amazon rainforest region.