Carson Hocevar – UNOH 200 Race Advance

Race Advance – UNOH 200 Presented by Ohio Logistics | Bristol Motor Speedway (200 Laps / 106.6 Miles)

Thursday, September 15 | Bristol, Tenn. | 9 p.m. ET

TV: FS1 | Radio: Motor Racing Network (MRN), Sirius XM Ch. 90

Team: No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar (Portage, Mich.) | Crew Chief: Phil Gould

Hocevar on Thursday night’s race at Bristol: “We still have a lot to race for during the final stretch of the season and we’re bringing a strong Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado to Bristol this week. We had a shot at the win back in April which gives us a lot of confidence heading into Thursday night, and there’s no reason we can’t run up front again this week.”

Hocevar at Bristol Motor Speedway: Hocevar makes his fifth career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway and his third on the concrete surface. He led six laps en route to a sixth-place finish in last September’s event at the half-mile oval.

Additionally, Hocevar led 55 laps en route to a second-place finish at Bristol Dirt in April.

On the Truck: Hocevar will pilot the No. 42 Worldwide Express Chevrolet Silverado Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway with associate sponsorship from Andy’s Frozen Custard.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2022, Niece Motorsports enters its seventh season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.

About Worldwide Express:

Worldwide Express, LLC, is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions and managed transportation services. The family of brands, comprised of Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers, serve more than 115,000 customers spanning from small and mid-size businesses to larger enterprises, with unmatched carrier options and strategic guidance for their supply chains.

With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion, the company is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage and largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the country. Through a selective portfolio of 65+ LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, and powered by proprietary technology, clients benefit from an award-winning, relationship-backed approach to solving their shipping needs. To learn more about the brands, visit wwexracing.com.

About Andy’s Frozen Custard:

Andy’s Frozen Custard has always been fanatical about custard, and has served it with pride since March 19, 1986. For more than 35 years, only the freshest ingredients have been used for a frozen custard experience you can’t get anywhere else.

The Andy’s Frozen Custard tradition started in Osage Beach, Missouri when John and Carol Kuntz embarked on a new frozen custard endeavor. Their treat quickly became a legend at the lake, and soon took nearby Springfield, Missouri by storm.

It was at the original Springfield location where John and Carol’s son Andy (and his wife Dana) worked long hours learning the business from the ground up. Their fanaticism for a supreme product and unmatched customer service never wavered. Always striving to expand and improve Andy’s Frozen Custard, they have taken the brand to new heights, with locations throughout Missouri, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

These shops offer customers near and far, from the original Osage Beach roots, a slice of hometown Americana, where it’s fun to be a kid for a while. At the heart of each Andy’s is a fun work environment, where everyone shares in the fanaticism that brought Andy’s to life, and keeps it going strong.

A unique but simple approach has been used to achieve such great success; hire great people, and treat them right. John and Carol’s philosophy was always, “If you are in the service business, you have to hire people that have a strong desire to serve. Pay them above average, train them well, and demand nothing but the best.”

John, Carol, Andy, and Dana have been able to make Andy’s Frozen Custard the largest dessert-only franchise in the world! Andy’s can now be found in 14 states, and has more than 100 locations open, with several more under construction.

